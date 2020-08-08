Celebrating the way we work

Workspace Barossa recently celebrated their first birthday milestone with a small gathering to say thank you to their valued members, friends and family for their participation and support throughout the past 12 months.

Sam and Shelley Cox; their two boys, Thomas and Elliott and their business partner, Natasha Rosenzweig are proud of the space they’d envisioned and created in the previous Barossa Music store.

They are thankful of the community for embracing their vision, for bringing a collaborative spirit and a drive for good things to happen in our own businesses as well as those within our greater business community.

Here’s cheers to another 12 months, filled with coffees, collaborations, Friday lunches and hey – how about some work in between?