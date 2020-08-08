Saturday, August 8, 2020

Celebrating the way we work

SPONSORED BY Workspace Barossa

Workspace Barossa celebrates their first birthday milestone

>> Front: Tania Shirgwin, Bianca Muller, Evelyn Pollard, Angela Pickett, Kathryn Adams, Greg Arthur, James Heuzenroeder, Barry Conole and Chris Rogers. Middle: Angela Pickett, Katharine Crane, Shelley Cox, Luke Patterson, Tanya Griguol, Elka Parsons and Amy Sanders. Back: Simon Pickett, Saxon Dswonitzky and Dan Eggleton. Photo by Sam Cox.

Workspace Barossa recently celebrated their first birthday milestone with a small gathering to say thank you to their valued members, friends and family for their participation and support throughout the past 12 months.

Sam and Shelley Cox; their two boys, Thomas and Elliott and their business partner, Natasha Rosenzweig are proud of the space they’d envisioned and created in the previous Barossa Music store.

They are thankful of the community for embracing their vision, for bringing a collaborative spirit and a drive for good things to happen in our own businesses as well as those within our greater business community.

Here’s cheers to another 12 months, filled with coffees, collaborations, Friday lunches and hey – how about some work in between?

>> Thomas and Elliott Cox.
>> Jill Conole and Shelley Cox.

