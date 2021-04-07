Celebrating local young talent

The lush green lawns of Nuriootpa’s Coulthard House will set the scene for the only youth music event in the Barossa Vintage Festival programme, Busk til Dusk.

To be held on April 17, 15 emerging and seasoned solo, duo and band musicians will entertain the crowds from 1 p.m. and compete for a range of prizes.

A raft of food stalls, together with a wine, beer and cider stall, will be available on the lawns with the stage and musicians providing a central platform for the local talent to shine.

Judges Ollie Sharp, Ben Edwards and Glenn Wagland look forward to hearing the musicians compete.

Margaret Williams said they are looking forward to seeing a big crowd for the event.

She said the youth focused event will be for young people aged 12 to 25 and a gold coin donation upon entry will go to BBBfm.

Kathryn Schilling, committee member, is looking forward to seeing the event at Nuriootpa’s iconic, Coulthard House.

“Emerging musicians from our community are getting an opportunity to perform live,” said Kathryn.

Added to the afternoon event is a chance for any young person with something to sell or promote to set up a stall.

Young Ambassador, Georgia Carter is looking forward to the event.

“It will be good to see all the young people getting about and promoting their music,” said Georgia.

Fellow Young Ambassador, Ekkia Evans, who was part of the 2019 Busk ‘til Dusk, added Coulthard House is a good place to host the event.

“2019 was really good and we have some very talented people,” said Ekkia.