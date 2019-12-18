Celebrating history of Christmas in Angaston

Angaston History Centre at 21 Murray Street is holding a new exhibition on the theme ‘Christmas in Angaston’ on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 4p.m. and Wednesdays 10a.m. to 3p.m., excluding public holidays, commencing December 14 and finishing on February 26.

The display features information about how the season was celebrated by main street businesses – for example, the Angaston Town Band would play Christmas carols in the street on special shopping nights!

There are some lovely old advertisements from The Leader that we have featured which highlight how different the shopping experience was from today.

Ms Rebecca Bolton, Angaston History Centre, said, “We also have information about Angaston’s musical and community celebrations such as the Carols night, band recitals and the ‘Town Night’ and parade, plus a few stories that tell some unusual occurrences on Christmases past.

“Again, The Leader articles are a great source of information and on occasions the expressions and phraseology of journalists (1940s and prior) really add such character to the stories, bringing the history alive.

“For this exhibition we have some interactive components and hope that visitors will enjoy participating.

“There is a quiz competition to be drawn at the completion of the exhibition in February, with the prize being a lesson at the forge with one of our blacksmiths in the Angaston Blacksmith Shop and Museum.”