Celebrating family, wine and good times

Passionate, authentic and family orientated is how to best describe the team at Bethany Wines.

Since 1981, Bethany Wines have been driven by the concept of tradition which has created a special place in the Barossa’s winemaking history.

From winemaking, vineyard management, branding and sustainability, the attention to detail is not overlooked.

History was written when fifth generation brothers, Robert and Geoff Schrapel built the winery in the Schrapel quarry with construction beginning in 1979, building on the legacy of their forebears, who for 4 generations, were vignerons and farmers. Johann Gottlob and Maria Dorethea Schrapel along with their five children migrated from Silesia to South Australia arrived in 1844.

The Schrapels were issued a land grant for Section 6 in the hundred of Moorooroo, consisting of 80 acres of virgin scrub. The first vines were planted on the property in 1852. The duo crushed two tonnes of Shiraz and Riesling, launching a successful platform for the next generations.

With some of the oldest vines in the Barossa, Bethany Wines have found ways to evolve with modern technologies whilst still utilising traditional methods in their winemaking.

“On the wine making side of things, it’s been quite an evolution to see how we helped to put the Barossa back on the map as a region,” Robert said.

“In terms of our settlement, we are still on our original land and produce predominately Grenache and Shiraz,” Geoff added.

“It’s definitely one of our strong points. The vineyard retains many of the old plantings of Pedro, Muscadelle, Grenache and Shiraz, grapes that were used and still are used making fortified wines.”

“I think for me one thing that sets us apart is that we aren’t just a virtual label.

“We are part of this region in terms of grape growing, winemaking and selling it to the public, and our investment in that is quite substantial.”

Now celebrating 40 years of the cellar door, Geoff’s daughter, Tania Schrapel has continued the legacy of the family business sharing the same passion for crafting fine wines and working alongside Chief Winemaker, Alex MacClelland.

Continuing the business in a sales, marketing and general manager role, Tania has extensive experience with wine and has memorable experiences that she was able to share.

“When I was younger, I spent my Christmas holidays grape picking and winter holidays pruning,” Tania said.

“Working alongside my nanna, Edna and grandfather, Lawrence in the vineyard was special.

“I remember we didn’t get paid very much, maybe about 20 or 50 cents a bucket and

my younger brother, Paul, used to eat more grapes than he picked.

After working away from the business for about 10 years, Tania made the decision to come home with more knowledge that would benefit the business.

“I had worked in the cellar door, in the vineyard and then I came back into marketing,” she said.

“I have been here over 20 years now.

“Working at a family business is a really important and enriching experience to me and you learn from your elders.

“And now my daughter works in cellar door.

“It’s about that continuity of generations.

“Everyone here has something to offer and expand new ideas.”