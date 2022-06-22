celebrating families in Business

Family businesses are recognised as a significant driver of our local economy and their presence should be celebrated. As these businesses are uniquely local, they help to develop the distinctive make-up of our towns and streetscapes.

Family businesses are entrepreneurial and generally their strategic business plan is long-term which provides stable jobs. Often, profits are returned back into our very own community through sponsorships and donations which helps our schools, services clubs and organisations to thrive.

Family businesses help to provide a choice, drive competition and demonstrate a high level of customer service. It’s important to think local and try to buy local whenever you can to continue to support our local, families in business.

Read on to find out more about just some of the family businesses within our local community.