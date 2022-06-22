celebrating families in Business

Family businesses are recognised as a significant driver of our local economy and their presence should be celebrated. As these businesses are uniquely local, they help to develop the distinctive make-up of our towns and streetscapes.
Family businesses are entrepreneurial and generally their strategic business plan is long-term which provides stable jobs. Often, profits are returned back into our very own community through sponsorships and donations which helps our schools, services clubs and organisations to thrive.
Family businesses help to provide a choice, drive competition and demonstrate a high level of customer service. It’s important to think local and try to buy local whenever you can to continue to support our local, families in business.
Read on to find out more about just some of the family businesses within our local community.
We are a cafe in Angaston focusing on predominantly (but not exclusively) vegetarian and plant based food.
We love our connection to our Barossa community and the chance to meet so many lovely tourists. The Hive also has a retail space stocked with local and Australian handmade homewares as well as unique imported pieces. We are heavily involved in all aspects of the business from admin, marketing, cooking, baristering serving and generally keeping all of the balls in the air!
Integrity, honesty, respect for others, excellent communication, own your decisions and learn from your mistakes. Have a strong work ethic; all the things we learnt from our parents and we hope to pass on to our kids.
A good work ethic is one of the greatest gifts you can give to your children I believe, whether you are working for someone else or yourself, always show up and do your best.
Its definitely tricky at times and is something we are constantly working at. As anyone who owns a small business will understand, it can be all consuming and the work day doesn’t stop when the doors close. We are learning to set boundaries around our time and make space outside of the business to do other things together. The fact that we have such an amazing, hard working team definitely makes this more possible. We are very lucky in this regard. They are also like family!
In 2006, previous owners established Barossa & Light Cab Service. With only two taxis to service the area. In 2016, I, Craig Crowder, along with my small family, bought the business. In this time we have grown the service into the largest fleet in the area.
At eighteen taxis in total, we have a variety of vehicles and services available. We are approaching 20 years continuing service to the area under the brand.
My role is to ensure the continum of excellence. Excellence is at restaurants, and destinations for tourists. Excellence must be carried through, in transportation services, such as our transfers, tours, etc. It’s very important that customers leave the region with every experience being excellent.
Airport transfers, wine tours, wedding transfers, group transfers, restaurant transfers, inter wine region transfers, and much more.
We are currently looking for more drivers. The most beautiful work office in the world, the changing seasons of the vineyards, sunrises/ sunsets, and wonderful clientele.
The first generation of Semmlers, Lynn and Chris, bought the business as a going concern in 1996. The second generation, Anthony and Joanne, bought the business from them in 2014. It has evolved significantly over these years in line with the changes occurring in our industry.
Apart from general office stationery lines, Office National Barossa sells a comprehensive range of business equipment, including laminators, binding machines, shredders and folding machines, etc. We also sell, install, provide service and support for Canon, Ricoh, Epson and Brother printers.
From compact desktop printers and multifunction machines for the home office to multiple high volume, high speed photocopiers for large businesses – and everything in between. We have the experience and expertise to make recommendations for the most suitable printer/photocopier for your workplace needs.
We sell and install a huge range of office furniture from the single ergonomic office chair for the home office to major office fitouts for the largest companies in our region. We can provide design advice for office spaces, provide the highest quality ergonomic furniture on the market and install exactly to the customer’s specifications.
Providing value for money, which includes – A comprehensive range of products at competitive prices. Excellent customer service, through ease of ordering and a dedicated sales team to assist our customers. We pride ourselves in providing the solutions in the workplace, to make our customer’s work life as comfortable, efficient and productive as we possibly can.
We have a customer focus, striving to be flexible and agile. Decisions making is focused on the best outcomes for our customer base.
We are a local, family owned business that is part of the community and passionate about servicing our region. We have been part of the regional community for a long time, and we understand what our customers, large and small, need and expect.
We are also part of a large national buying group so we can take advantage of the purchasing power of a large business. This gives us access to the most competitive pricing in the market, the greatest range of premium branded products as well as a huge range of economical home brand products (Initiative) for the budget conscious.
At the age of 15 years, James Nagel decided the classroom wasn’t for him and happily took up a position with a local Barossa Bakery. Four years later he was joined by his new wife Angie and together they spent the next few years learning their craft, honing their baking and business skills in anticipation of opening their own business.
This dream became a reality in 1990 with the ‘birth’ of their business Sunrise Bakery.
James and Angie work together in administration but Angie predominantly works across the three shops to manage the daily logistics, HR and marketing. James manages the finance, drives innovation to improve our systems and maintains our workplace compliance.
Sunrise Bakery will have an exciting new addition in July with son, Paul transitioning from his current profession to join the team. Growing up, Paul worked at the Bakery and was exposed to a range of areas in the business. This is an exciting prospect as this iconic local business is likely to continue well into the next generation.
The Bakery provides large seating spaces to cater for larger groups and families.
Through ongoing investment, the bakehouse enjoys state-of-the-art equipment to streamline production to keep our prices competitive and reduce the amount of manual work traditionally synonymous with baking in years gone by.
Angie and James have immense pride in what they’ve been able to build. Together with their team, they’ve been able to overcome economic hurdles and the ongoing challenges of the industry in which so may wholesale and retail bakeries of a similar structure have not been able to survive.
A genuine commitment, hard work and persistence. If you also look after your business and your staff, you will likely reap the benefits.
The staff love working at Sunrise Bakery because it is a family orientated business. You are treated not as a number, but as an individual. The owners show genuine concern and care for the welfare of each staff member. We have all formed a great working relationship as well as friendships. There is a great rapport between management and staff at the Bakery. It really is a great place to go to work.
“We have flexibility in our rostering and weekends which is important when you have a family”. “We all get along, work hard and have fun also”.
Angaston Transport began 52 years ago by Bruce Doecke, firstly carting livestock and general freight. As more prime movers and trailers were added to the fleet we began carting fruit from Angas Park Fruit to various depots in South Australia, Riverland, Mildura and to Melbourne.
Larger trailers have been purchased over the years, from 2 deck, 3 deck and 4 decks for moving sheep and cattle. Along with several more prime movers, general trailers, semi-trailers and Tautliner have also been added to the fleet over the years.
Beside carting livestock and general freight, we also transport the newsprint for The Leader, lime, machinery, hay, stock feed, wool and everything else that needs to be moved. Keeping the Barossa and surrounding districts on the move and providing a quality service is what Angaston Transport is all about.
Most of the work is done by myself, Craig, as the second generation of Angaston Transport. My dad, Bruce is now semi-retired, but continues to help out many times. My mum, Lorna also helps out with some administration work and Noel Doecke (uncle) helps as a spare driver occasionally.
Milton Transport is a fourth generation bulk cartage carrier based in the Barossa Valley.
We offer cartage for a range of products including, quarry products – rubbles, road base, screenings and sand. We also provide bulk cartage of gypsum, lime, composts, grapes, grape marc and fertilisers, all collected from various locations.
Andrew is the pivotal part of the business, keeping everything flowing on the care of the trucks and trailers.
Tania’s role is quite diverse, from being in the office with everything that comes with the logistical side of operating a transport company to running errands and collecting parts.
Milton Transport is similar to other businesses, but we are much more flexible.
This allows us to fit deliveries in on short notice and being local, we know the area well. This helps with the allocation of our deliveries. A key role in our success is our honest, reliable and hardworking employees, who look after their vehicles as if they were their own.
My wife and I started Bean Addiction in early 2015 after leaving our jobs in Sydney seeking a tree change. I look after the day-to-day operations with the help of a few employees, while Belinda takes care of the hard part, the back end.
We roast all of our coffee onsite and offer retail and wholesale options. We take care of our wholesale customer needs with product, equipment, machinery and have a service agent to take care of the machinery and pretty much everything coffee and tea related.
I guess it’s just family being there for family. When kids are growing up you’re never too sure what life is going to have in stall for them so having our own business to lean on is reassuring for all of us.
I think the biggest strength is trust. The community knows who the family businesses are and want to support these businesses. So long as we look after our community and our customers, they are going to take care of us in return.
Play within the rules. So many people spend their time looking for ways to beat the system, or to dodge their responsibilities. Those that get in and do their job, pay their bills and focus on their business will win every time.
SEAM specialise in manufacturing, design, installation, maintenance and fabrication of stainless and black steels, tube and pipe fluid transfer systems, welding to food grade standards, stainless tanks and much more.
Our knowledge also spans to refrigeration, steam pipe work and general fabrication engineering within the wine, food, beverage, olive industries.
We are a one stop shop for commercial stainless fittings and manufacturing.
The foundation of our success is based on our great staff and ability to build strong relationships and produce positive outcomes for our clients.
We are committed to ensuring we have the right people who are well trained and aligned with our vision.
Our teams are highly skilled and have worked across multiple projects in complex and challenging environments.
We recognise that our clients need reliability, the ability to be versatile and professional, to have projects completed for production to the highest standard.
Max and Edna Kuchel began the business in 1950 with a solo truck, later expanding with son, Tony and wife, Anne.
Today the successful business is continued under the management of third generation Kuchel family.
We do interstate bulk tipper haulage, and also supply our local community with a large range of landscape supplies from home garden improvements to providing products for larger landscaping projects.
During Winter we also include supplying quality firewood.
We have the advantage of being able to collect landscape supplies on our own trucks and then able to store in our large retail yard.
As we regularly travel through Victoria and NSW, we can source a great variety of products, such as decorative pebble and bark.
Our retail staff are all proud gardeners, so we can also share expert advice.
Milton Transport is a fourth generation bulk cartage carrier in the Barossa Valley. Being over 100 years old with a founding date of 1913, the business has remained in the family from generation to generation.
We offer cartage for a range of products including, quarry materials – rubbles, road base, screenings, and sand. We also provide bulk cartage of gypsum, lime, composts, grapes, grape Marc and fertilisers, all collected from various locations
Andrew and Tania are the team behind the business with a diverse range of roles between them. Andrew not only ensures all vehicles are maintained, but also drives the vehicles and delivers to customers.
Tania’s role is quite diverse, from handling the logistics of deliveries and directing drivers, as well as managing the office work.
Andrew’s brother, Richard is also involved in the business as a driver. Charlie, Andrew and Tania’s son, is just beginning his journey with the business and is soon to get his truck license to join the team.
Milton Transport has the flexibility to coordinate deliveries at short notice. Offering bulk cartage for a range of different products, we have a mix of truck and trailers to suit individual sites.
The business has operated in the Barossa Valley since 1913, so being local means we know the area very well and understand the needs of our customers.