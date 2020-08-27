Celebrating art in a safe and simple way

Metal sculptures, woven pieces, mosaics and murals have formed The Tranquillity Trail in Moculta as part of this year’s SALA Festival.

Not able to hold their traditional Moculta SALA Festival due to COVID-19, the Moculta and District Art Society have created a safe and simple outdoor event.

Local artists were commissioned to create pieces using durable and non-biodegradable mediums, which have now been permanently installed along the Parrot Hill Creek.

This means that the exhibit will be able to continue on after the official SALA Festival has finished.

Starting at the Moculta Soldiers’ Memorial Hall Garden, wander along Keyneton Road to find the beginning of the trail, which runs along the creek until Sarah Street.

Leisurely the walk takes 15 minutes.

Ella Baker, Secretary of the Moculta and District Art Society, explained that the group had been thinking about this kind of project for a few years.

With support from Bunyara Merino and Poll Merino Stud in Moculta, they were able to make this project happen.

“We couldn’t have a normal exhibition due to restrictions and having vulnerable people involved,” said Ella.

“So we’re pretty excited to still be able to do something that’s in a safe environment and permanently available to the community.”

Over the past 10 years the Moculta SALA has developed a rapport with visitors coming from all over the state.

And despite restrictions and limitations this year, they have already had a couple of hundred visitors walk along the trail.

Organisers have been able to monitor their visitors by a guest book and how many of the pamphlets have been taken, which includes artwork information and a map.

“We suggest taking a warm jacket, possibly an umbrella and walking down the path to see what’s on offer,” said Ella.