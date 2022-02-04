Celebrating 25 years on air

A local community radio station, which is fully run by volunteers, will celebrate a milestone next month.

BBBfm will celebrate its 25th Anniversary on March 20 at the studio’s premises in Nuriootpa.

Mr Bill Biscoe, BBBfm presenter said the committee and board wanted to host a casual celebration to mark the milestone.

“We (the board and committee) did discuss having a formal dinner but what we really want is to see the community get together in a casual setting and reminisce about the good old days,” he said.

“We want to be able to have a chat amongst ourselves, share some old photos if anyone has any, eat some finger food and cake and have a drink or two.”

Mr Biscoe said a main part of the day would be thanking local members and businesses who have assisted the foundation and helped to keep the whole station going.

“Firstly, we are grateful for The Leader that runs our programme weekly,” he said.

“We are grateful for all three councils and local members of parliament that have helped us and other groups that have been involved in promoting and supporting BBB.

“We are a community radio station and we do depend on the community.

“We want to extend our thanks and have a good time.”

The event will take place in the afternoon and will be fully ticketed, due to COVID restrictions.

For more information or to purchase a ticket, contact Sandie Simons, BBBfm chairman on mail@bbbfm.com.