Care bags to assist patients on their cancer journey

J-Care bags, named in recognition of Barossa Area Fundraisers for Cancer (BAFFC) member, Ms Julie Combe have recently been created by BAFFC to assist patients like Julie during chemotherapy.

Thanks to support from Tanunda Priceline Proprietors, Mr Phil Richardson and Mr Wayne Goodwin cancer patients will benefit from various products which will soothe skin irritations caused by chemo.

BAFFC member, Ms Jo Feltus said chemotherapy can cause a lot of skin irritations.

“The products, unlike most, do not contain any alcohol which is ideal for sensitive skin during chemotherapy,” she added.

“MooGoo are supporting BAFFC by supplying sample sizes which allows people to try and test before purchasing products.

“Other products in the J-Care bag include a thermometer, a soft toothbrush, toothpaste for a sensitive mouth, Carb Soda which soothes ulcerated mouths and a Mulberry silk pillowcase.

“With hair loss, the silk pillowcases are cooler on the head, have less irritation and allows the skin to breath.”

During her cancer journey, Ms Combe discovered that the products supplied in the J-Care bags are beneficial.

Ms Feltus said the bags are only available thanks to the Barossa community for their generous donations and support of BAFFC.

The J-Care bags are distributed to Calvary Central District chemotherapy unit, Barossa McGrath breast care nurse, Kate Cox and Prothesis fitter, Sue Nicholas, and Barossa patients at Lyell McEwin Hospital.