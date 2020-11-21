Can you help spread the cheer this Christmas?

Pensioners and families are those most likely to experience hardship this Christmas and receive a hamper through Lutheran Community Care Barossa’s hamper drive.

It is estimated at least 400 Christmas hampers are expected to be distributed across the region.

Hamper co-ordinator, Tania Materne said a national pandemic is likely to increase this figure as people across the region face financial hardship and loss of jobs.

“This year is a real unknown… it is hard to know the final amount of how many we will distribute this year, everyone has struggled,” said Tania.

But even as they look to an increase in the hamper distribution, the donations from the community remain strong.

Tania said already the Christmas hamper donations have started to flow and she is encouraging people across the region to maintain their usual way of supporting the cause.

“The spirit of generosity is still alive and well in the Valley and food is still coming in,” said Tania.

“There are still new people turning up with gifts and food and we still have the bookmarks in the churches… it’s amazing, people’s generosity at this time.”

Tania looked forward to being able to spread Christmas cheer across the region and into the Light and Lower North area.

“It’s going to be different for everyone due to COVID,” said Tania.

“Loneliness is a big thing this year, people are not be able to go to see family and will be isolated and not able to travel.”

Access to the hampers, both food and gifts is done through a referral service from kindergartens, schools, churches, CAFS, Carers and Disability Link and internally through Lutheran Community

Care.

Items can be dropped off to the Lutheran Community Care Barossa office in Nuriootpa or at Foodland in Angaston, Nuriootpa or Tanunda, Foodworks Nuriootpa, Office National Barossa, Barossa Physio, TerryWhite Angaston and Soul with Zest.

All donations need to be made by December 7.

A team of volunteers including those from Pernod Ricard and Treasury Wine Estate will start packing the hampers and gifts in preparation for collection on December 17.