Call to share art, letters to residents

Tanunda Lutheran Home CEO, Mr Lee Martin is calling for the community to get creative and share letters, drawings and stories with their residents.

Coronavirus advice and residents following strict restrictions has led to this call out to support the 120 residents and more than 100 residents in the retirement village.

Mr Martin acknowledged the call out in this very unique time is needed, adding it’s the small things that count.

- Advertisement -

“This is a very unique time where we need the whole community to reach out and support our most vulnerable people,” said Mr Martin.

“Just by receiving a letter, picture or a story from someone will give our residents something pleasing to talk about and show others.

“It’s these little things that make a difference. It will demonstrate the community still recognises the importance of staying in touch with our senior members in a time where social distancing is now the norm.”

Mr Martin said to those who take up the call they are guaranteed the residents will treasure the letter, pictures and stories.

“I would be prepared to allocate a gift voucher to the weekly best letter, or picture or story,” said Mr Martin.

“A lot of our residents do not have immediate families. I’m calling on all the young people of the Barossa Valley to communicate with our residents in the way of letters, drawings, stories that can be shared with our residents. We would like to display them all for our residents to see and share.”

Items can be addressed to Someone Special and posted to 27 Bridge Street, Tanunda. 5352 or dropped off in the letterbox at the front gate.

Alternatively they can be emailed to belinda.treloar@tlhome.com.au

Mr Martin asked for a return address as they would like to write back to all who participate in this process.

Support continues at TLH

In response to COVID-19, Tanunda Lutheran Home continue to maintain the health and well-being of their residents and staff.

CEO, Mr Lee Martin said they have no known COVID-19 cases in the facility or affecting staff.

He reiterated TLH is in lockdown and said entry to the facility must be done by calling ahead. Mr Martin added on arrival at the front door you need to register and have your temperature taken.

If your temperature is over 37.5 you will not be able to visit. No children are allowed in the home and only one or two visitors per day for a an hour or so are permitted.

“We are also supporting our retirement village residents who have no family in the area to support them,” said Mr Martin.