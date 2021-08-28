Bridge over Greenock waters

It’s no “bridge over troubled water” like the song lyrics, but it is making life much easier for commuters, primary producers and tourists traversing the Barossa.

The newly built Gerald Roberts Road bridge over Greenock Creek, near Seppeltsfield, is now open, making many locals, especially Kapunda footballer and netballers who needed to take a detour earlier this month when they travelled to Williamstown to play against Barossa District, extra happy.

“It’s certainly open for business!” said Light Regional Council Mayor, Bill O’Brien acknowledging the efforts of Council staff along with a generous grant from the Federal Government.

“Council are placing further importance on this region because it is a growth area for vineyards and this bridge is strategic in opening up the Western Barossa.”

The $500,000 bridge was funded through a $250,000 Australian Government Bridge Renewal Programme grant as well as a $250,000 contribution from Council.

The works included the removal of a ford crossing that was considered “dangerous and difficult” for freight to navigate and will cater for 1 in 100 year flooding, meaning properties that rely on Gerald Roberts Road will no longer be isolated as the creek rises.

The road is also a key element in Light Regional Council’s extensive tourism plan.

“Gerald Roberts Road is almost the beginning of the planned ‘Drover’s Way’ tourist trail,” Mayor O’Brien said.

“The trail basically starts at Sheaoak Log and travels through to Anlaby Station and this road is an integral part. Currently it’s only this section here and the Anlaby section that is

unsealed.”

The sealing of Anlaby Road is underway and on track for completion by the end of September and Council secured Drought Communities Programme funding from the Federal Government to seal a 1.2 kilometre section of Gerald Roberts Road from Seppeltsfield Road heading south.

A proposal to seal the remainder is currently awaiting the outcome of a grant funding application which, if successful, will result in the entire road being sealed by June 2022.

Mr Richard Dodson, General Manager Infrastructure and Environment, said it has always been Light Regional Council’s desire to link the Southern Barossa with the rich tourism and historic precincts of Seppeltsfield, Greenock and Kapunda and it has partially achieved this by sealing Lyndoch Road which now provides a connection between Chateau Yaldara and Gomersal Road.

“Of course the missing link is Gerald Roberts Road,” Mr Dodson told

The Leader.

“When this upgrade is completed it will provide an alternative sealed link to these tourist areas that will save road users some 10 minutes in travel times,” he said.

