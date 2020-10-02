Book on the horizon for Sedan’s 150 years

Like so many milestones of 2020, the 150th anniversary of the township of Sedan hasn’t quite worked out the way the organisers had expected.

“Initially we had a whole weekend planned: a history parade, teas, guided history tours and we were going to launch the new book,” said Kathy Kain, member of the Sedan Progress Association and resident for 32 years.

“But then COVID hit,” chipped in Sue Grieger, Sedan’s IGA shopkeeper and the person tasked with updating Sedan’s history book, planned for release in conjunction with the anniversary.

“I was supposed to have it done by the end of May, but with the business and lockdown, my hands were tied.”

The resilient, pioneering spirit that drove the town’s first inhabitants must linger in Sedan’s red soil; any disappointment around celebrations not going ahead this year are presented with matter-of-fact optimism by Kathy and Sue.

“We probably won’t do the big celebration because we still, at this stage, don’t know when restrictions will lift enough to even contemplate it,” said Kathy.

“But we will have some sort of launch when the book’s finished within the next 12 months.”

Now “98 percent” complete, the updated history book has been a labour of love for Sue, who first became interested in researching the town’s history through her involvement with the Lutheran Church, which was established in Sedan in 1871.

“I’ve always been a bit of a history buff,” she said.

“It sort of just snowballed.”

The name Sedan was given to the township in honour of the great Prussian victory in the Franco-Prussian war of 1870 by J. W. Pfeiffer, a farmer who divided a parcel of his land at the intersection of several important stock routes.

Today Sedan remains a town encircling the intersection of two major thoroughfares, the east west link from the Barossa to Swan Reach, and the north south over dimension truck route.

“We’re the crossroads. We’re actually a town that doesn’t have a main street, we have a main intersection!” laughed Kathy.

While J. W. Pfeiffer may not have fully considered the lay of the land when he established the town, unfortunately subdividing in a natural depression, periodical flooding did not stop Sedan’s early growth.

By 1900 the town boasted a Lutheran church and school, several general stores, two blacksmiths, a flour mill, a hotel, a farm machinery factory, a post office, a wheelwright and two saddlers.

Several dry years led to some decline, but the arrival of the railway line in 1919 brought a flurry of new development and businesses including a butcher, barber, boarding house and bakery, as well as a police station, town hall, two more churches and a public school.

But an unpredictable farming climate post 1940s created a gradual decline in the community, with many businesses closing as well as the railway in 1964.

Many farms have been absorbed into larger landholdings in pursuit of continued profitability, and the population of Sedan now hovers around 100.

Importantly, the supermarket, fuel station, post office and hotel remain as vital services for the community, with the hotel currently undergoing an exciting change of management.

A number of recent council works such as landscaping around the town’s iconic centre monument has further enhanced Sedan’s appeal to both new residents and those passing through.

“Since the last history book in 1986, a lot has changed. Businesses have closed, the school’s closed,” reflected Sue, who’s called the town home for 31 years, first drawn to Sedan by husband, Peter.

“It seems different to the way it was. But it’s always been a quiet little town.”

“Which is why we like it!” added Kathy, with honest conviction of one who knows the true value of small town living.

“It’s been a great place to raise a family. Everybody sort of looks after everybody else.”