Blooming beautiful

Wander around the back streets of Barossa towns and it’s looking extra rosey according to one Tanunda couple whose garden is a riot of colour.

Rose enthusiasts, Mary and Ian Frick have 300 roses growing in their yard and said whilst “it’s the luck of the draw” when it comes to how well they flower each season, this year they’re putting on an extra impressive show.

“We’ve had a very dry July and August so that’s cut down disease and then the rains, when they did come, have been beneficial,” said Mary who has been growing roses for around 20 years.

“The floribundas and miniatures have much bigger heads this year and more blooms.

“It’s just been a bumper season.”

A Life Member of the Rose Society of South Australia and 2017 recipient of the National Rose Society’s prestigious Australian Rose Award, Mary said it’s not just the Barossa that’s blooming beautifully.

“It’s everywhere,” she said.

“And I think because of Covid and the restrictions, everybody has spent a lot more time in their gardens. They’ve done more work and they’ve fertilised when they should have…So Covid hasn’t been all bad!”

The pandemic did, however, put a stop to the much loved Barossa Rose and Flower Show which the Fricks have always been heavily involved in.

“We had to cancel this year….But next year it will be at The Barossa Nursery on the second weekend in April,” said Mary. “All going well.”

In the meantime, the Rose Society held a “virtual” show with results expected to be released this week, but there is something Ian, Mary’s off-sider in the garden, said avid growers will miss.

“You can’t stop and smell the roses!” laughed Ian.

It looks as though that one small pleasure will need to be continued in their backyard.