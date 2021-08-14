Bill and Bernie’s Big Bash

They’ve worked together for close to 25 years, been friends for even longer and now the well known Barossa doctor duo are teaming up again as they prepare to hit the road for the 2021 SA Variety Bash.

Dr. Bill Geyer, of Tanunda and retired doctor, Bernie Myatt, of Bethany are jumping in Bill’s “Storm Troopie” ready for take-off this Saturday as part of the official medical personnel team which ensures the safety of all Bash officials and entrants.

It’s the tenth time Dr. Bill has volunteered his time in the role, in addition to the 13 times he’s joined in Variety’s 4WD Adventure fundraisers.

When asked what he looked forward to most about this year’s event, Dr. Bill said:

“As a medic and someone who is working in the middle of an ongoing pandemic, what I am looking forward to is having the event start and finish without any illness among the entrants or officials,” he said.

“I want the event to go ahead to be a reward for all the fundraising hard work of the entrants as well as being a way to benefit all the struggling children in our community.

“On a lighter note, I am very much looking forward to two nights in Innamincka. It is one of my favourite places in the whole of South Australia.”

His travel buddy, Dr. Bernie is about to clock up his fifth bash and laughingly describes himself as “the gopher” in this fun-loving duo.

“I’m looking forward to getting things for Bill!” he joked, teasing his former boss.

“I’ve got to keep Bill out of trouble.”

But in reality, Bernie enjoys “going to places you don’t normally get to go” as well as the company of like-minded people who rally together each year in support of an important cause.

It is hoped more than $2 million (net) will be raised for SA kids during the eight-day event, whilst bringing much needed economic benefit to regional areas of South Australia through supplies, meals and accommodation.

Variety Bash entrants will also be able to see their fundraising efforts first hand, with grants totalling $67,251 presented along the route to help kids in

need.

Other Barossans joining the 300 crazily costumed entrants are Bethany grapegrower, Lynn Hobbs who will travel with team Madagascar as she has done for many events, and Michael Rawlings, of Springton who is set to take off with the “Castaways”.

Teams start in Pooraka at the SA produce markets and will travel 2,410 kilometres around the state before finishing in the Clare Valley as part of the event which has coined the name ‘Fruit II to the Vine’.

Over the past 32 years, the SA Bash has raised in excess of $45 million (net) for South Australian children who are sick, disadvantaged or live with special needs.