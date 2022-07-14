Big screen for the Barossa

The big screen will be filling the stage this Friday and Saturday at the Barossa Regional Gallery, Tanunda for the Barossa Film Club’s inaugural Mini Film Fest 2022, in celebration of film and film making on the theme of ‘stage to screen’.

This is an opportunity to engage with short film making, Claymation stop-motion film making, dance, movement, performance and music across two days of workshops in addition to community screenings.

Made possible by the Australian Government’s Regional Arts Fund, which supports the arts in regional and remote Australia, the Barossa Film Club has expanded upon its normal monthly programme to highlight the Sydney Festival Roadshow 2022 film programme.

The Mini Film Fest’s programme will feature a Youth Short Film Making workshop with film maker, Anthony Frith, Claymation stop-motion workshops with GooRoo Animation and choreographed children’s movement and dance sessions with Evelyn Roth’s Nylon Zoo.

“It’s wonderful to see how the Film Club has included workshops to inspire creative youth film making skills and linked their themes (dinosaurs) to the Sydney Roadshow film, ‘Erth’s Prehistoric Picnic’,” said Rowena Sloane, Arts Coordinator The Barossa Council.

“When we told the Barossa Council Library what we were doing, they were more than happy to join the fun with even more dinosaur themed school holiday workshops.”

The Mini Film Fest will be the only regional South Australian screening of the Sydney Festival Roadshow 2022.

This project includes expertly filmed recordings of acclaimed productions from the recent Sydney Festival season.

“RDA, as a supporter of this event and the creative sector in the region, sees this as a great opportunity to engage audiences for some truly entertaining films and complimentary hands-on activities,” said Zac McCrindle, RDA Barossa and Light.

To top off the programme, in keeping with the ‘stage to screen’ theme, there will be feature evening screenings of 1980 favourite, ‘Blues Brothers’ and 1975 cult classic, ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’.

Evening sessions will be supported by a Pop-Up Bar from Z Wine, offering a selection of drinks and platters, available by pre-order.

“It will be a great opportunity to relax and enjoy holiday entertainment in the world of films for the whole family,” said club secretary, Margaret Williams.