Big plans for award winning expo

Sixty exhibitors will converge on The Rex, Tanunda for the Barossa Community Disability Expo on February 23.

Spearheaded by Carers and Disability Link, organiser, Deanne Burt said it is being offered for the third time due to consumer demand.

“It’s what the community has asked for… a lot of our clients don’t know what is available in our area,” she said.

- Advertisement -

Local and regional exhibitors together with NDIS approved providers will be on hand. There will also be activity options for participants and carers, a variety of therapists from speech, physio, OT and counselling, information and advocacy services and community support groups.

For Carers and Disability Link, the opportunity to offer this expo to the region and beyond eliminates the stress of turning to other options in Adelaide and brings services to the Barossa, who are or are willing to service this area.

“Coming to the region is a big deal for them and this way it is all in once place,” said Deanne.

One aspect they are strong on emphasising this year is providing inspiration for elements people can try.

Deanne’s excited to welcome a range of activities that are sure to inspire all to participate.

This includes the appearance of the West Adelaide Thunder Wheelchair Basketball Team.

“We really want the expo to bring together a range of activities and services that can inspire people, assist them in their life choices, or give them opportunities to share with others,” said Deanne

Three hundred people are expected to attend the event from the Barossa region and beyond.

CEO of Carers and Disability Link, Ms Vicki Williamson is looking forward to the event which they hope will be a one stop shop.

“A lot of new people are coming into the space and we didn’t know they existed,” said Vicki.

“If we didn’t bring them together, the families wouldn’t know they were out there. There are a number of small businesses in our region and this is a great way to showcase small, local business and keep people employed in our region.

“We want people to stay here so people get the services they need.”

Surveying service providers at the end of past expos identified the demand to run the event annually.

“It means so much to them… and it’s the networking,” said Vicki.

“And they are able to share with each other. It’s also an opportunity to form partnerships and work with clients.”

Vicki said it brings joy to see the networking that occurs on the day.

“It is great to see families standing around and chatting to exhibitors, deep in conversation, of what can benefit them and what’s important in a person’s life,” said Vicki.

Deanne adds, “The community aspect is really important too… bringing everyone together and the little things that inspire people to lead a better life, that’s worthwhile.”