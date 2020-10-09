BGWA finding news ways to maintain markets

The Barossa is a premium global brand and according to Barossa Grape and Wine Association’s chairman, Mr Peter Joy new ways to maintain the region’s international engagement will need to be found in a post-COVID environment.

Keeping the Barossa brand at the forefront of people’s minds is the strong drive in finding these new ways.

In his report to the annual general meeting last Thursday, Mr Joy said 2020/21 is likely to also be a challenging year.

“As we navigate through uncertain times and markets, I am confident that we have the skills and resources to meet

whatever issues we are likely to face,” said Peter.

Thirty people attended the annual general meeting at The Barossa Cellar where reports were delivered by Peter in addition to CEO, Mr James March.

Anne Moroney, RDA Barossa, Gawler, Light and Adelaide Plains also gave an update to the meeting on some of the outcomes and progress from the initiatives

discussed at the Barossa Think Tank last year.

It has been a challenging year for the industry, with the Barossa experiencing the lowest yield since 1969 and positively an increase in value per tonne.

A national pandemic had sidelined a number of plans but the association has been encouraged, witnessing the enthusiasm that their members have shown to work collaboratively and put the region first.

New ways have been discovered as they continue with projects and work closely with members.

BGWA CEO, Mr James March said Barossa is a remarkably resilient community and landscape.

“What remains constant is the value of a connected network, alignment and approaches that are a true partnership,” said James.

“This motive is at the forefront of every decision BGWA makes.”

The grape grower programme through Barossa Grape and Wine Association is, according to James, one of the most respected in all of Australia by their peers and colleagues.

Wine Barossa’s revival of the Barossa Cellar Circle resulted in discussion between cellar door professionals on a regional level regarding the adoption of tasting fees in cellar doors.

In reflecting on the past 12 months, James also looked to the future, acknowledging the importance of a clear and inclusive strategy with active stakeholder participation, collaboration and alignment with Government and partnership with other regions, states, and even markets (domestic and overseas).

Board

Sam Clarke has stepped down from his role as a winemaking director for the association and this vacancy has been filled by Michael Hart.

Peter Joy remains as chairman; Matt Alexander and Stefan Jury, special directors.

Nigel Blieschke, Brendyn Hueppauff and James Rosenzweig, grape growing directors.

Jan Angas, Michael Hart and Adam O’Neil, winemaking directors.

Finances

BGWA ended the financial year 2019/20 delivering an operational surplus of $114,958.

According to the annual report this was helped by their ability to access support through State and Federal Government assistance and complemented by prudent decisions to curtail and defer non-essential expenditure wherever possible in the second half of the year.

The association’s total equity is more than $2 million.