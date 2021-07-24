Internet service provider set to expand after Swoop’s multi-million dollar acquisition

A Barossa-based internet provider is set to expand its services, after the recent $6.7 million acquisition of the company.

Wireless broadband provider, Beam Internet, based in Nuriootpa was acquired by national telecommunications company, Swoop, whose shareholders include mining billionaire, Mr Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest.

Former Beam co-owners, Josh Helbig and Sam Koerner, founded the business in 2015, and offer high-speed wireless broadband on its own network to customers in the Barossa, Fleurieu Peninsula, Kangaroo Island, Murray Bridge, the state’s Mid North and South East, plus parts of regional Victoria.

Mr Helbig said the current team of nine staff would remain at the company.

“It’s a well-oiled team, and Swoop is happy to keep everyone on board,” he said.

“If anything, we’ll grow the team as we further expand into regional areas.

“Sam and I will remain with the company, doing the same things we were before, with more opportunity for us to get involved in the growth as other tasks like HR and payroll are consolidated.”

Mr Helbig said Swoop was focused on the fixed wireless market, owning its own infrastructure and providing services in regional areas, similar to Beam’s current operations.

“It was definitely something important for us to have someone that had a common direction that fits perfectly with what we have been doing,” he said.

“We wanted to be confident the values of the business stay the same.

“The customer service, support, the local aspect remains the same, because that’s what our business is built on.”

Humbled in the success of the business’ short six-year history, Mr Helbig said he and Sam are “just people in the Barossa”.

“We’re still here, we’re still Barossa, we will still have our other business, Kodo, to operate,” he said.

“This sale will allow us to renew our focus on the computer support and let us offer more services.”

Kodo Technologies provides IT services, including hardware and software, plus supply, installation and support.

Mr Helbig said the sale opened up other opportunities for the business to potentially offer longer support hours and introduce new services.

“We had grown to a point where we needed to scale out tenfold from where we were at, but this acquisition and being part of a bigger group will allow us to experience that tenfold growth in terms of staff and resources,” Mr Helbig said.

“It will allow us to continue to offer more services in more regions across South Australia, growing on what we have already achieved.”

Swoop chief executive officer, Mr Alex West said Beam was a “strong performer” in its markets.

“They are a very small team of talented individuals and we look forward to welcoming them to the Swoop group,” Mr West said.

“We are excited about the opportunities this acquisition provides us in establishing a South Australian presence for the Swoop Group.”