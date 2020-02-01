Beam helps KI to reconnect

After suffering infrastructure loss during recent bushfires on Kangaroo Island, the team at Beam Internet, Nuriootpa are doing as much as they can to help the island reconnect with the world.

While modest about their contribution, co-founder, Josh Helbig said Beam has got involved in several ways to assist with recovery.

“A fair bit of our customer base has been impacted, due to their properties burning down and those types of things,” said Josh.

“We put some money towards some diesel generators… and we’ve donated to various organisations.”

Beam has also helped facilitate the deployment of two solar powered ‘smart benches’, made by Specialised Solutions at Tonsley, which provide free wifi and device charging stations.

Josh spent three days on the island recently to assess damage and install the benches, one at the BlazeAid camp in Parndana, and the other at the CFS staging area at the Kingscote Airport.

“Within a couple of minutes of having the benches on the ground there were CFS volunteers coming up and charging their phones and devices,” said Josh.

“We didn’t realise how much of an impact the free wifi would have; we had volunteers coming to us while we were commissioning the bench, thanking us for the free wifi because they’re with mobile phone providers that don’t have any coverage on the island, so that meant they were able to keep in contact with their family.”

A ‘smart bench’ installed by Beam Internet on Kangaroo Island.

Six phones were also provided by Beam to various locations for volunteers without access to phone coverage to make free calls.

Each night between one and two hundred people are utilising the smart benches and various other wifi hotspots Beam has deployed on the island.

“We’re not the heroes of the day or anything like that,” said Josh.

“We see it as essentially providing some facilities to the volunteers to make their stay as comfortable as it can be.”

Beam is getting behind #BookThemOut, having had signage made up for their vehicles to help promote the SA Tourism campaign here on the mainland.

Josh hopes Beam will have its towers on Kangaroo Island back online by next week.