Be breast aware

As a woman being aware of your breasts and acknowledging anything unusual is crucial in early detection of breast cancer.

October, Australia’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, provides an opportunity to focus on breast cancer and its impact on those affected in the community, as well as initiatives to raise funds for research.

As part of breast cancer awareness month, Barossa Area Fundraisers for Cancer members and breast cancer survivors, Pauline Flavel and Tash Goldsmith are urging women to speak up and receive regular check-ups.

At just 31 years old, Tash was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Understandably, the diagnosis was a shock at such a young age, however early detection of a lump and surgery proved to be life saving.

“I remember finding a lump, so I went to the doctors,” she said.

“Funnily enough, the first doctor I saw said it was nothing and it was just hormones.

“I didn’t do anything until a year later and then went to a different doctor who immediately sent me for a biopsy.”

Later, Tash received the devastating news.

“It wasn’t what I was expecting,” she added.

As for Pauline, her breast cancer was a mass with no noticable lump.

“The first time around I was diagnosed about 14 years ago,” Pauline told The Leader.

“I went to a BreastScreen van.

“Later, they sent a message to me and said I needed another test so I went into the city and did another mammogram, then a biopsy and ultra sound.

“A week later I found myself in hospital.”

In 2019, cancer re-appeared for Pauline in the same breast.

“I couldn’t feel anything because mine wasn’t a lump as such,” she said.

“It’s just so important to check all the time.

“I think years ago for us, it was a learning curve, but now doctors are finding out new things all the time.

“The testing they do now is quite different as well.”

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Australia, with nine people losing their lives to the disease every day.

Although the five-year survival rate has increased from 76 percent to 91per cent (and rising) since 1994 due to evolving research, this figure shows progress could still be made to stop deaths from breast cancer.

Tash expressed the importance of getting a second opinion if you have doubts.

“For me, I was really fortunate because the type of breast cancer I had was confined to my milk ducts, but if I had let it go, it potentially could have ended up anywhere,” Tash added.