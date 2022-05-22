Barossa’s tourism target topped

The Barossa has exceeded its tourism target four years ahead of schedule according to a progress snapshot report tracking the South Australian Regional Visitor Strategy 2025 launched last year.

Despite severe disruption caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Barossa has already surpassed its 2025 tourism target of $294 million by $1 million in the period from January 1 to December 31, 2021.

Barossa Australia board member, Mr Jon Durdin (former chairman of Tourism Barossa prior to its merger) is pleased with the region’s progress.

“It’s a fantastic result to have reached the 2025 target. However, we now need to ensure that we maintain the momentum over coming years,” he told The Leader.

“With the coming together of Barossa Grape and Wine, and Tourism Barossa, we’re well prepared to capitalise on the opportunity there.”

Claudia Fechner, sales and event co-ordinator at the recently opened Artisans of Barossa, said the Vine Vale venue had been a hive of activity now COVID-19 restrictions had eased.

“We are getting all those interstate and international travellers and it’s really exciting for us, especially being a new place,” Claudia said.

“There is such a hype about visiting places that are local now, and I think that’s what is keeping up the bustle and excitement.”

Bookings have also been reaching capacity.

“Especially through April, every weekend we were booked out,” Claudia added.

“There’s definitely been a big peak over the past few months in the summer period and hopefully we can keep that coming throughout the winter.

“The days have been so crazy and it’s been really exciting to see so many people visiting and a lot of them we know – they are supporting local which is really great to see.”

According to the Regional Visitor Strategy progress report, the main priority for driving future growth to the Barossa is “to continue to increase overnight visitation from intrastate, interstate and overseas markets focusing on refreshed and new unique accommodation offerings and visitor experiences”.

Data, collated from a range of sources, reveals that while the region receives 3.5 day trip visitors for every overnight visitor, overnight visitors deliver nearly two thirds of total visitor spend.

During 2021 there were 813,000 day trips and 230,000 overnight stays recorded. One in 23 jobs were supported by tourism and 26 new tourism based products/experiences were added to the region’s offerings.

The SATC Tourism Industry Development fund contributed $2,976,185 across 18 successful projects and the Great State Voucher initiative resulted in 7,229 bookings for the 142 tourism businesses that were involved.

Twenty two new rooms were added to the region’s total of 525, and 173 were refurbished. They averaged an occupancy rate of 60%.

Twenty seven new tourism signs were also installed across the region and an average of 163 events were held, two of which received a share of $45,000 in SATC funding.