Barossa’s tourism bounce back

Despite the grappling effects that COVID-19 had on the region last year, Tourism Barossa Interim Regional Tourism Manager, Jess Greatwich said the bounce back to re-introducing visitors to Barossa experiences has been brilliant.

“The good news is the incredible support that the Barossa has had within South Australia,” she said

“Particularly a bit earlier on during the pandemic when travel was restricted across state borders.

“In terms of accommodation, the official statistics from SATC are that regional accommodation in South Australia is currently running at about 69 per cent, which is unheard of.

“This is significant visitation, and is certainly reflective from what we hear from our members, which is that they are flat out across all levels.”

In terms of the bounce back, Jess said Barossa tourism industry is incredibly diverse.

“We hear a lot about the bounce back and I am always really mindful that within the diversity the outcomes look different throughout each sector,” she added.

“It’s absolutely true, there are segments in our tourism sector which are absolutely booming like accommodation.

“But it’s probably a little less stable than it once was in that people are looking at booking shorter notice and there are cancellations you are having to manage.

“Credit to the South Australian Government and the South Australian Tourism Commission for their great state vouchers because that certainly had an impact in the Barossa.

“Particularly opening up that opportunity for the smaller accommodation operators.”

Despite the highs, Jess said she is mindful to acknowledge that there are still segments in the sector who have not bounced back.

“There are still those who are significantly struggling and those were the places who relied mainly on international tourism.

“However, I think that the wine cellar door visitation has been really strong.”

In over the past five years, Jess said Tourism Barossa have invested in product development as a way of driving more visitors to the region.

“Product development is an important aspect because it drives visitation, people want to do new, bright and shiny experiences.

“We all acknowledge that the era of turning up to a winery and tasting seven wines and going to the next is in the past.

“So as an organisation we have invested heavily in the capacity development of our members to be able to develop new products.

“There is amazing example of that in the Barossa.

“These experiences in the Barossa are a reflection of the Barossa’s ethos, which is about hospitality, generosity and sharing the best of our region.”

As a step forward in re-opening events throughout the Barossa, Jess praised the hard work and dedication which went into this years Barossa Vintage Festival.

“We are very lucky to have been able to go ahead with the event,” she said.

“Luck and an unbelievable amount of hard work went into the festival and it deserves to be praised again and again.

“The feedback that we received from our members was that this years festival was brilliant.

“Events sold out and people stayed for more than one day and had significant spend whilst they were here.”

During the month of August, Jess said there is lots for the region to be excited about.

“Tourism Barossa will be producing a month long food and wine festival called ‘A little more Barossa’ which will take over the Gourmet Weekend title.

“I feel very hopeful for the future and as a region we are incredibly fortunate.

“We are fortunate because we all work hard to get there.”