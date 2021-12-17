Barossa’s bright street

“Do you like Christmas” is the first question Hurst Court, Tanunda resident, Mrs Sarah Combe, asks people all year round.

As for Sarah and her street, it’s the greatest and brightest time of year.

Residents of Hurst Court have been lighting up their homes over the festive season since 2005, making the street a Christmas icon of the Barossa Valley.

“I’ve lived in this home for 17 years and since the beginning, everyone has embraced Christmas festivities,” she said.

“As soon as the National Pharmacies Christmas Pageant is over, residents then put up their lights.

“There are 10 homes in the street and everyone puts in an effort to ensure their home has something.

“Some residents take a week to put up their lights as they have so many, whereas others may take a day.”

Mrs Combe said having all neighbours put up lights has brought all the residents together.

“We’re a real community on this street,” she said.

“We share ideas, have friendly banter and get to know each other really well.

“Every year we go bigger and brighter and we all cheer each other on.

“We maintain what we have, look after our things and ensure everything is always looking the best it can.”

Mrs Combe said seeing the community’s reaction from the street’s lights gives her joy.

“Sometimes I’d be inside watching television and I would all of a sudden hear loud squeals outside of children getting excited over the lights,” she said.

“The squeals are absolutely gorgeous and I go straight outside to see the delight the lights are bringing.”

The lights will be taken down in early January and Mrs Combe said she looks forward to seeing more people come by for a walk to view the displays.

“I want to see the street full and have people take lots of photos,” she said.