Barossa Wildlife Rescue to secure lasting legacy

Barossa Wildlife Rescue (BWR) in Lyndoch has long existed thanks to the passion, generosity and dedication of Rose Brooks and her team of volunteers.

But wheels have been set in motion to secure a more formal future for the rescue service to ensure its continued viability and longevity.

Southern Barossa Alliance has entered into a two year auspice agreement with BWR to help it become an independent incorporated body, assisted by a community grant from The Barossa Council.

“Rose was really worried about the sustainability and the legacy of all the work if something was to happen to her or she retired,” said SBA Chairman, Simon Taylor.

“So we’re excited to get the grant from Council which will ensure the ongoing provision of a wildlife rescue in the Barossa.”

An enthusiastic sub-committee, chaired by Rockford Wines national wholesale manager, Lynette Collins, has been elected, with each member bringing a specific skill-set, such as accounting, PR and human resources, to help the rescue service achieve its goal.

“We’re working through the process of incorporation and governance and once we have met all those requirements, we’ll come out and sit as our own entity as an incorporated body,” said Lynette.

“What we’re trying to do is form partnerships within the Barossa with community groups and businesses that will allow us to continue to operate and meet the running expenses.”

The committee has already been able to secure partnerships with local providers of fresh fruit and vegetables to fill the shortfall in feed as public donations dropped off during COVID-19.

They have also recently assisted with the procurement of a new rainwater tank for the rescue.

Lynette and Simon said it is most important BWR is able to continue providing its service to the community, with 470 rescues being performed last year and demand ever increasing.

“The rescues can be anywhere; they’re getting calls from Kapunda, from Greenock, it’s not just the Barossa that they service,” said Simon.

“We are excited that Rose is now supported by a group of volunteers skilled in ensuring the long term governance and financial viability of Barossa Wildlife Rescue, enabling her to focus on caring for the animals and mentoring the next generation of wildlife carers in the Barossa.”