New Direction for Parade

Despite the change in the route, organisers are proud to be on track to delivering the community parade.

“In a time when parades and pageants have been cancelled we are incredibly proud to be forging ahead with plans to deliver the Festival Parade,” said Festival Director, Jenny O’Brien, whilst also acknowledging the potential for the situation to change.

“We are working hard to meet the requirements of the SA Health COVID Management Plan which is challenging and complex and requires a great deal of operational and on the ground support. Once we have approval from SA Health, the Festival Parade will be the first of its kind since the COVID-19 pandemic; an achievement the entire community can be proud of.

“The Parade will be an acknowledgement of the community’s strength and resilience and an opportunity for the community to come together to celebrate,” said Jenny while admitting it ‘has not been a unilateral decision to shorten the Parade route.’

“Extensive community consultation has occurred prior to the decision being made and we want to thank the key community and business leaders of Nuriootpa, and across the region, for being so supportive in this process,” said Jenny.

“While we acknowledge the need to shorten the Parade may cause some angst and disappointment amongst the community, the safety of participants and spectators is paramount as we continue to take guidance from, and adhere to, Government guidelines.

“We want the Parade to be a success, and understand for this to happen, we need to be agile and accepting of change even if it does cause disruption to our initial plans.

“Taking into account the change of this year’s route, as a committee we can confirm our intent for the Festival Parade in 2023 to travel from Tanunda to Nuriootpa, as a show of support for the Nuriootpa business community.”