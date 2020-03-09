Barossa vineyard posts donated to KI for re-fencing

Schubert Estate donated 3,000 used vineyard posts for re-fencing on Kangaroo Island after the bushfires.

Co-ordinated by Torbreck Vintners and Barossa Grape and Wine Association, local volunteers helped bundle the posts last Tuesday morning so they were ready for transportation to Kangaroo Island in coming weeks.

In addition, Treasury Wine Estate donated 3,000 posts and there’s more Barossa vineyards pledging posts for donation every day.

Treasury Wine Estates and Wayne Linke donated machinery for the bundling process, which was carried out by the volunteers.

Jason Barrette, Schubert Estate, said it was great to be able to help out with the Kangaroo Island appeal adding every little bit helps.

“It is great that the local community is able to rally around to make this happen,” said Jason.

There may be more opportunities to donate vineyard posts to Kangaroo Island and Adelaide Hills please contact Nicki Robins from BGWA on 8563 0650 if you have some available.