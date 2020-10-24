Barossa Village recognise staff and volunteers despite COVID restrictions

The management team of Barossa Village, Nuriootpa were determined that COVID-19 would not stop them from holding their 2020 Staff and Volunteer Award Presentations and so instead held the yearly event this time at the Joy Rice Centre/Courtyard last Thursday.

Mr Simon Newbold, C.E.O., Barossa Village, welcomed those present, explaining that the traditional Staff and Volunteer Presentation Dinner was to be held in May this year, however due to COVID-19 it was cancelled.

They had hoped to hold a dinner in October but again, with restrictions in place, it was not possible to hold a large event as in previous years.

Mr Newbold acknowledged and extended his personal thanks to the staff and volunteers present for their dedication, which is extremely appreciated.

Mr John Angas, chairman, also welcomed those present, including Ms Lisa Ognjanovic, the newly appointed community development officer.

He described the event as a day to celebrate this great organisation (Barossa Village) and the work that the staff and volunteers do each and every day.

It is an exciting time ahead for Barossa Village with a lot of interesting things happening.

He thanked each and everyone of the staff and volunteers because “you are the ones who make this place (Barossa Village) tick.”

Award winners

Each recipient received a special certificate and gift followed by an enjoyable afternoon tea. Refreshments were served in the new Rosey’s Bar, named in honour of former long serving board member, the late Mr Peter Rosenberg.

Lynette Robinson, a personal carer, was acknowledged for 25 years’ service.

Celebrating 20 years’ service were: George Davies, volunteer; Sandy Hage, clinical administration support and Shane Waechter, maintenance.

Fifteen years: Shirley McMillan, Leo Lindholm, Judy Doecke, volunteers, along with Suzanne Hicks, administration team leader and Rosie Ward, care co-ordinator.

Ten years: Jan Neldner, Lyn Wheeler, Di Wilksch, Keith Pfeiffer, Frank Ireland, volunteers and Ben Ford, personal carer; Simon Newbold, C.E.O.; and Sue Venning, divisional therapist.

Five years: Tom Falconer, Angie Falconer, Ros Hayward, John Leschke, Paul Lohe, Julie Masters, Mark Byrne, Ian Curren, Trevor Diener and Robert Hoerisch, all volunteers;

Zoe Cowan, personal carer; Chris Fiebiger, leading hand gardening; Wendy Hutchison, enrolled nurse; Yuri Kim, personal carer; Naomi Thompson, food services; Joom Phattranit, personal carer; Julieann Pirri and Leah Wild, housekeeping and Gail Martin, enrolled nurse.