Barossa Village expand lifestyle programme into Angaston

Barossa Village, Nuriootpa have expanded their popular community lifestyle programme into Angaston each Monday from 10.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m at the St Hugh’s Anglican Church.
Barossa Village held an ‘Open Day’ at the Church on Monday to gauge interest, with smiles on the faces of many attendees who enjoyed lunch, socialising and simple exercises.
Di Borrington, Diversional Therapist and Miriam Popadinoski, Occupational Therapist helped to formulate an exercise programme focusing on fall prevention, core strength and balance.
Whilst exercise was a focus on the Open Day, the team are asking for ideas on further afternoon activities like Bingo, poetry reading or word games for socialising.
Julie Cartwright, Lifestyle Manager at Barossa Village explained the programme is about helping people maintain independence as well as social skills.
“We targeted Angaston in particular as a place to expand our lifestyle programme into as we have some of our Retirement Living units nearby,” said Julie.
“Our programme is about socialising and connecting with each other.”
Di added, “It’s about that bigger picture. It’s keeping people in the community engaged and contributing to a person’s wellbeing and health.”
Whilst everyone is welcome to the lifestyle programme, bookings are required as they are limited to 18 people, excluding staff, due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“From Monday it looks like we will have 11 regular recruits… so I encourage people to book in,” said Julie.
Barossa Village can provide transport and meals under a private package, CHSP or a home care package.
For more information call Barossa Village’s Community Lifestyle team on 0488 220 205 or email communitylifestyle@barossavillage.org.