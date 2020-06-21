Barossa Village expand lifestyle programme into Angaston

Barossa Village, Nuriootpa have expanded their popular community lifestyle programme into Angaston each Monday from 10.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m at the St Hugh’s Anglican Church.

Barossa Village held an ‘Open Day’ at the Church on Monday to gauge interest, with smiles on the faces of many attendees who enjoyed lunch, socialising and simple exercises.

Di Borrington, Diversional Therapist and Miriam Popadinoski, Occupational Therapist helped to formulate an exercise programme focusing on fall prevention, core strength and balance.