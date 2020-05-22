As a business in this current climate, it has become a very difficult time to navigate. Where the environment is changing daily, people are looking for stable and accurate information.
Shop Local is a simple concept focussed on highlighting our local businesses and their staff. With continued support from our community, we can all will assist in keeping their doors open and products and services available.,
With swift changes to the everyday operations and offerings across all industries, each business is needing to adapt in unique ways to both continue to operate and provide both safe and convenient options for their customers..
Like many other businesses, we have had to adapt to our continually changing environment by changing some of our trading hours only on weekends which as from June 7 we will revert back to our normal hours.
Unlike the hotels, takeaway shops etc. we have been able to continue to trade, which has helped us retain all of our staff.
We have offered special hire rates to cover our weekends and reduced delivery / pick up fees where possible
We thank the local community for continuing to support us during these difficult times.
We are a family owned business and have been the Barossa trading for just over 26 years.
We employ 15 local community minded staff who have all been trained to deliver the highest level of customer services and understands our family values.
Our two sons, Blake and Travis now take care of the daily running of our business and have been involved in it since day one.
Covid-19 has made a huge impact on all of Australia and now more than ever, it is important that we all support local businesses.
This will help stimulate our community and ensure we are all viable, and we can keep employing local people who, in turn, will spend locally.
As locals, we pride ourselves on supporting the community where possible. We support numerous sporting clubs, schools, day care centers and the Valley Hot Roders just to name a few.
With continued support of the community this will ensure that we will be able to support local sporting and other organisations well into the future.
We are extremely passionate and grateful to have a successful business in the Barossa.
Our two sons, Blake and Travis have been shown and taught the same values as our parents gave us.
Treat all people the same as you would expect to be treated.
Understand that without repeat business you do not have a business.
Show respect and you will receive respect.
All of our staff have the same values.
Currently 6 Days a week
|Monday
|7am–5pm
|Tuesday
|7am–5pm
|Wednesday
|7am–5pm
|Thursday
|7am–5pm
|Friday
|7am–5pm
|Saturday
|7am–4pm
|Sunday
|Closed
59 Tanunda Road, Nuriootpa