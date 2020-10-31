Barossa to host inaugural Italian Festival ride

The Barossa will host the inaugural La Grande Gita on November 15, a cycling event which will take participants and their supporters across the region.

Three routes will form the one day event that is being promoted as a family friendly Barossa weekend ride experience.

Barossa Mayor Michael “Bim” Lange has welcomed La Grande Gita to the region and will also participate in it.

His knowledge of the region’s trails and roads has helped to form the routes which will take in Scalia family’s God Hill Wines, Steingarten lookout, Lou Miranda Wines, Calabria Wines, Cirillo Estate Wines and the shared use path from Nuriootpa to Angaston.

“These are the types of events we want to build on and attract to our region,” said Mr Lange.

The programme is not a race, rather it is a chance to take in the region’s cycling offer, local food produce and wine tastings.

In addition to this, vintage dress up fashion and a vintage bike is also encouraged for entry to the event.

While they look to the event this year, there is already discussion around making it an annual event with further potential to attract international entries.

La Grande Gita coincides with the Adelaide Italian Festival.