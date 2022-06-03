Barossa Taxis cease Wheelchair Access Cabs

Barossa Taxis have ceased Wheelchair Access Cabs from June 1 due to an ongoing issue of costs. Owner, Mr Steve Undo told The Leader the issue has fallen on ‘deaf ears’ for a long time now.

Country taxi drivers currently do not receive the lifting fee for Access Taxis that metropolitan drivers in Adelaide do.

A Department for Infrastructure and Transport spokesperson told The Leader, “The current lifting fee for Access Taxis in metropolitan Adelaide is being trialled on 12-month basis to specifically address issues around wait times and availability in metropolitan Adelaide.

“This trial will conclude in December, with a review to include the potential to apply lifting fees in country areas.”

The Barossa Taxis Wheelchair Access Cabs have been a vital source of transport for their customers.

The June 1 deadline has been a challenginwg time for the business and its customers.

Mr Matthew Nitschke of Marananga has been using the wheel chair access cabs for four years as a way of transport before Barossa Taxis made the decision to discontinue the vital service.

“It will cease my ability to get around,” he said.

“I’m using the Barossa Taxis to get to and from work as well as sport,” Matthew told The Leader.

From June 1, Matthew will be forced to rely on family for transport and finds the whole situation “life changing”.

Matthew fears for the future of his transport as he says he won’t be able to rely on his parents forever.

Barossa Taxis will continue to supply a service to hospitals and a backup to ambulance services. However until the business gains support from the Government, Barossa Taxis will no longer provide Wheelchair Access Cabs.

Mr Undo said, “This is a sad and difficult time for us and I’m sure, for many of our customers.”

