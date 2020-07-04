Barossa Regional Gallery re-opens

The Barossa Regional Gallery in Tanunda re-opened its doors to the public at 11 a.m. yesterday and continue operating on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays every week until restrictions and risks ease further.

Following the closure of the Gallery due to the pandemic in late March and subsequent postponement and cancellation of a variety of scheduled events and exhibitions, the re-opening of the Gallery is a significant positive for arts, culture and community in the Barossa Valley.

“We acknowledge the impact of the sudden closure of the Gallery on artists and how patient, supportive and amazing they have been despite the impact to their own business. We are striving to reschedule those impacted as soon as possible,” said Kirsty Hage, Manager – Community and Culture at The Barossa Council.

“Data shows that from the last two financial years we have had an increase every year of visitors to the Gallery.

“We will be doing everything within our power to re-activate the Gallery and Soldiers Memorial Hall for arts and culture in the valley.”

An increasingly popular attraction for tourists and locals alike, the Gallery is a hive of activity throughout the year offering art exhibitions, creative workshops, performances and education programs.

The site also houses the magnificently restored 1877 Hill and Son Grand Organ, which is a stunning example of musical heritage and popular tourist attraction.

Exhibiting at the Gallery from July 1 until the end of August, local sculptural artist, Liam Davies-Brown’s ‘Dragon’ sculpture dominates the Hall space.

Also on display until SALA in August, the Barossa Vintage Festival Art Collection adorns the Gallery walls.

During the twilight hours, the Gallery windows will be illuminated for the public with a brilliant community-focused projected art display.

“We are happy to re-activate our street-facing projection exhibition space in support of the 100 Barossa Artists,” said Kirsty.

The Gallery is home to a strong community of volunteers, without whom the Gallery could not operate to a high standard.

Volunteers share their time and knowledge in a range of duties, including assisting the Gallery Shop, Gallery supervision, planning and hanging exhibitions, and hands-on help with functions, workshops and events.

“We are delighted to welcome our valued volunteers back after such a long break, we have taken great care in our planning for re-opening to ensure their wellbeing and safety going forward,” said Kirsty.

“In line with SA Health’s guidance, we will be implementing public health and physical distancing measures to keep our community and volunteers safe.”