Barossa ready to party – Fringe 2020

Adelaide Fringe is heading to the Barossa.

And Barossa’s creative community have pulled together an ‘unmissable series of events’ with thirteen entertaining acts over four days (February 14-17) showcasing music, cabaret, magic, comedy, art and wellness.

Barossa Fringe on Tour will showcase the region’s creative art and culture sectors, that sit side by side and complement the region’s premium wine and food.

- Advertisement -

“The Barossa Fringe brings together the best of our region with wine, food and live entertainment.

“This is an opportunity to enjoy original acts with something that appeals to everyone,” said The Barossa Council Mayor Bim Lange.

“We know the Barossa’s a creative community with a thriving arts sector, so it’s great to provide a platform for local performers to showcase their talents,” said Ms Leah Blankendaal, The Barossa Council Regional Live Music Co-ordinator.

Tourism Barossa’s Regional Tourism Manager, Ms Cathy Wills welcomes Fringe back to the Barossa, after a successful regional activation in 2014.

“The 2020 Barossa Fringe on Tour programme looks incredible,” said Cathy.

“It’s a fabulous mix of creative and quirky events that will generate interest and excitement from locals and visitors. And what better way to celebrate our amazing creative arts, culture experiences and attractions!

“Barossa Fringe on Tour is a great addition to our already thriving Barossa event calendar, and gives people another reason to come to the Barossa, stay for a day or two and explore everything we have on offer.”

Barossa Fringe on Tour highlights include a street festival that transforms the village of Greenock into a gallery of art and creativity, a wellness wonderland and colour trail run, live music at numerous venues and comedy acts at local wineries.