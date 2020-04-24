Barossa plans zero increase

The Barossa Council are working towards a zero increase in rate revenue for the 2020/21 financial year with elected members discussing the options at length during last Tuesday’s Council meeting.

It comes as Cr John Angas issued a question on notice at last month’s meeting and Cr Carla Wiese-Smith issued a notice of motion, both seeking Council to make a move to support ratepayers facing the ramifications of the drought and coronavirus.

The formalities of the meeting were suspended for an informal discussion to take place in the chamber where members asked a number of questions and some sought clarity on the ramifications such a decision would have on Council operations and future projects.

Understanding there is significant impact on the economy, Council CEO, Mr Martin McCarthy said in his report to elected members if Council wishes to maintain the existing services, capital programmes and The Big Project it will need to borrow additional funds.

He said otherwise, it would need to reduce expenditure and services as the position is not affordable and would potentially impact the sustainability of Council’s long term finances.

Mr McCarthy told the chamber already 48 ratepayers have applied to Council for a deferral of payment in their rates and predicted more to apply in coming weeks.

Cr Leonie Boothby, seconded by Cr David Haebich moved the motion to instruct the CEO to develop a budget, business plan and rate policy settings, excluding the impacts of valuation changes that achieve a zero percentage general rate revenue increase for the 2020-21 financial year and further, that the policy guidance inform development of the budget and supporting documents.

This includes new initiatives shall not proceed unless they are legislatively required, address areas of extreme or high risk or deliver significant savings or efficiencies; additional loan funding will likely be required to support maintenance of existing services; based on the policy directives, Council will consider the long term impact as part of its consideration of a draft 2020/21 budget once produced and consider service level reviews, cost reductions and revenue strategies over the next 12 month to address the long term financial plan impact.