Barossa, Light and Gawler Football Association season goes ahead

Statement from Barossa, Light and Gawler Football Association:
The BLGFA are pleased to announce that as a result of a meeting held with the Club presidents last night, a decision has been made to commence the 2020 season as of July 18.
The revised program will be nine rounds culminating in a two-week finals series involving the top three teams with the Grand Final scheduled for Saturday, September 26.
The Association looks forward to working with the Clubs to re-engage the community as possible back into football, whilst ensuring compliance with all of the COVID safe directions.
The Board would like to thank the Presidents and committee members of all nine clubs and the BLG Umpires Association for their ongoing work and commitment during this very challenging time.