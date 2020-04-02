Barossa Fresh Foodland bakery is best in SA

They’re the best thing since sliced bread when it comes to SA supermarket bakeries.

Barossa Foodland Fresh, Nuriootpa was awarded Metcash Bakery Department of the Year last week.

While the occasion was supposed to be marked with an awards dinner which was cancelled due to current social restrictions, the team are no less proud of the significant achievement.

“There’s more than 120 Foodland stores operating in Australia, some of those have been acknowledged as the best independent supermarkets in Australia, and in fact in the world, so for the Barossa Fresh Foodland to win an award for best bakery against that level of competition is an outstanding achievement for the team,” said The Barossa Co-op Managing Director, Mr Neil Retallick.

Bakery Manager, Mr Adam Robinson said the award was owed to a full team effort.

“The support of management and the trust and the faith for direction that I’ve had within the bakery has definitely helped us get this award,” he said.

According to Adam, there are eight team members working in the bakery department, all dedicated to the early starts and producing quality goods.

“You just can’t beat the smell of fresh bread in the morning!” he laughed.

During the world’s current difficulties, Neil said the award was a welcome lift for the team.

“It’s been a pretty tough last three weeks or so, and this is really a bit of sunshine in their lives, no question,” he said.

Barossa Fresh Foodland was also nominated for Deli Department of the Year, Meat Department of the Year and Store of the Year.