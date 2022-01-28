Barossa Fresh booms

The concept of having essential food items sourced locally has proven a boom for sales for Barossa Fresh, as major supermarkets like Coles, Woolworths and Aldi are experiencing supply shortage, says Mr Dylan Murdoch, Food Division Business Leader at The Barossa Co-op.

“Unlike major, national supermarkets, we source our supplies locally as opposed to nationally, meaning we are able to keep going the way we are,” he said.

“I’ve noticed a huge meat shortage in major supermarkets, but fortunately for us, we have five butchers and an apprentice on site and we get direct boxed beef, hanging lamb and pork and we cut on demand.

“Beef, lamb and pork are in really good supply.

“However, our poultry supply is limited, which isn’t ideal.

“We still have some though and we continue to support South Australian businesses, one including the Mount Pleasant Butcher.”

Mr Murdoch said the store’s fresh produce department is currently strong but it could be impacted over time.

“Our fresh produce is starting to be challenged because growers are unable to get pickers due to COVID,” he said.

“Either they’re isolating or have travel restrictions.

“At this stage, we’re getting 95 per cent of our range, but it could change.

“It’s a ‘wait and see’ situation.”

Mr Murdoch said he was aware major supermarkets had placed restrictions on the number of items per customer, and that Barossa Fresh will try to avoid that from happening.

“Ideally, we don’t want to put restrictions in place because that causes people to panic,” he said.

“Over the past two years, customers have become patient and adjusted their shopping habits.

“In March, 2020, it was a completely different mentality as there was lots of uncertainty and nervousness.

“As time has evolved, customers are more forgiving and considerate when it comes to purchasing multiple items at a time.”

Mr Murdoch said the store had been strong with its toilet paper supply but it does remain a mystery.

“Up until last week’s delivery, we had been getting our full range,” he said.

“Sadly, a couple of the big, bulk lines have been exhausted from our new supplier.

“However, we’ve been working closely with them and they’ve been giving us detail as to when they’ll be back in supply.

“Other than that, we’ve been in full supply and we still have an abundance of toilet paper in stock.”

Mr Murdoch said the store had recorded a spike in sales of its medical products.

“People have been building their own COVID survival kits,” he said.

“Paracetamol, Hydralyte, cold and flu tablets and Strepsils have been extremely popular since the Omicron wave hit.

“Straight away we realised people are listening to the media and are trying to be proactive instead of reactive, so we are trying to order up and replenish in those areas.

“We also had a number of RAT tests in stock but they sold within hours and we haven’t been able to source any more since.

“The front-end team get asked non-stop about 10 to 15 times an hour if we have any in stock, but unfortunately, they’re all gone.

“A back-order has been placed, so we hope to get more soon.”

Mr Murdoch said the team at Barossa Fresh will do everything they can to keep products coming through.

“We are here to serve the community,” he said.