Barossa flavour in MasterChef: Back to Win

MasterChef: Back to Win on Channel 10 this year will feature two familiar faces from the Barossa region.

Angaston’s Tracy Collins, as well as former Barossa man, Callum Hann are two of the 24 previous contestants to head back into the kitchen for a second chance at the trophy.

Tracy came fifth during season six in 2014, and described the experience as ‘absolutely amazing’.

“I was a hairdresser, business owner and a mum of young children, I really had no idea what I was really getting myself in for,” said Tracy.

“But it was amazing. It really helped me to gain the confidence and courage to venture into different fields…. like opening a restaurant.”

Since her 2014 appearance on MasterChef, Tracy had opened Harvest Kitchen, Vine Vale alongside friend and colleague, Pete Little.

Harvest Kitchen went on to win the Best New Regional Restaurant in a Cellar Door, South Australia in 2015.

She has also undertaken food styling for Maggie Beer, and spent time column writing.

“It just opened up into a whole new world,” said Tracy.

Most recently, Tracy has studied positive psychology and well-being, and is currently undertaking a degree studying cognitive neuroscience at Uni SA.

But her main focus is her accommodation business in Tanunda, with a new second site in Seppeltsfield to open later in the year.

“The focus post-MasterChef will be creating an idyllic Barossa experience at our new Seppeltsfield location. It has a gorgeous old cottage with rambling gardens, a small orchard and vegetable garden,” said Tracy.

“To personalise the experience I’ll be making pesto, preserves, pasta and jams for guests to eat. My focus is to grow and produce food sustainably and organically.”

Now, heading back into the MasterChef kitchen, Tracy is really hoping to challenge herself, learn even more new skills and most importantly, have some fun with it.

She’s not only joined by former Barossan and now Adelaide local, Callum Hann but a strong contingent of fellow South Australian contestants including Poh Ling Yeow, Laura Sharrad and Rose Adam.

“It’s very unique to be with a lot of the past contestants, and it’s great to have such a strong South Australian team,” said Tracy.

“I’m looking forward to the experience, having a go and being surrounded with such a great bunch of people is an absolute bonus. I’m a big life learner and love to be open to new experiences, so I am looking forward to what this brings.

“I live a great life back in the Barossa, but these experiences are just so out there and unique… these opportunities don’t come around every day!”