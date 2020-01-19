Barossa elected members to assess planning code

Barossa elected members will be presented with detailed reports on proposed amendments to the state’s planning and design code.

It comes as the state planning commission currently seeks comments on the amendments to the design code which is understood to be one of the final tools in reforms to state planning.

The Barossa Council principal planner, Mr Paul Mickan said staff are currently analysing the changes in order to identify potential positive and negative impacts of the code.

“Together with new assessment pathways which should result in fewer proposals having to undergo a non-complying assessment process in a number of zones, the combination of new zones and policies could impact on existing character of townships as a result of lower minimum lot sizes and narrower frontages together with a potential increase in non-residential uses in residential areas,” said Mr Mickan.

Mr Mickan provided The Leader with examples of applications which may be impacted by the new code.

He said allotments in current Rural Landscape Protection Zone, where potential relaxed policies could result in more dwelling opportunities but added there’s potential for an increase in rural value adding opportunities.

There’s also potential for minimum lot sizes and frontage to be reduced in townships and it is envisaged that two storey developments and 9 metre building heights would be acceptable.

Mr Mickan said fundamental zoning remains in place in most areas of the council but said several major changes are proposed.

This includes a new “peri urban zone” which would apply to the Valley floor and land within the Mount Lofty Ranges Watershed while there are plans to replace Council’s existing residential zone with a combination of general neighbourhood, suburban neighbourhood, residential neighbourhood and suburban greenfield neighbourhood zones.

“With the code replacing Council development plans with consistent zone names across the State, the community will see new zone names together with one or more overlays,” said Mr Mickan.

“For example, some parts of Tanunda in the Residential Zone and Tanunda Historic Character Policy Area are proposed to be replaced by a Suburban Neighbourhood Zone and Historic Area Overlay.”

He said when fully operational, the planning and design code will replace all existing Development Plans with a single document covering the whole state.

Barossa elected members will work through responses to the proposal prior to consultation closing at the end of February.

The new planning and design code will be operational in April.