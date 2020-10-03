Barossa Council clarifies some statements

A full page advertisement that appeared on page 21 of The Leader last week contained some statements which The Barossa Council have clarified with the following advice:

The Barossa Council’s community consultation on the draft Community Plan 2020-2040 and draft Advocacy Strategy 2020-2024 is taking a ‘digital first’ approach to widen the opportunity for all community members to access the documents and have their say.

Utilising the new online platform yoursay.barossa.sa.gov.au community can read the documents and provide feedback either anonymously or through creating a user profile.

As highlighted in the media release circulated to all local media outlets and published on Council’s website last week, all feedback, regardless of method received, will be considered by Council prior to adopting the Community Plan and Advocacy Strategy.

All supporting documentation relevant to the draft Community Plan and draft Advocacy Strategy such as Asset Management Plans and Long Term Financial Plans are available on Council’s website at barossa.sa.gov.au and while Council’s inference is that a Community Plan encompasses the community, to clarify this point the stakeholders are the people of The Barossa Council area community.

It is for this very reason Council want to hear the community’s views on these framework documents and looks forward to reading the submissions.