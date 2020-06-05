As a business in this current climate, it has become a very difficult time to navigate. Where the environment is changing daily, people are looking for stable and accurate information.
Shop Local is a simple concept focussed on highlighting our local businesses and their staff. With continued support from our community, we can all will assist in keeping their doors open and products and services available.,
With swift changes to the everyday operations and offerings across all industries, each business is needing to adapt in unique ways to both continue to operate and provide both safe and convenient options for their customers..
Our trading hours have changed to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
We now do a lot more of our own manu-facturing of clothes.
I have had the business for 25 years.
The beautiful family of customers make me proud – word of mouth.
The praise from the tourists – having pants hemmed straight away from store purchases.
The amount of customers that don’t even look locally – one day will realise that small shops won’t be open.
If it’s not on the shelf, I can usually get it in for you.
Providing $8 t-shirts in all colours for sports days, fast alterations plus an amazing amount of stock.
We alter things bought from our store straight away, especially tracky pants.
Monday – Friday 9am – 4pm
Saturday 9am – 12 noon
Sunday Closed
43 Murray Street, Nuriootpa