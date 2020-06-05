Friday, June 5, 2020

shop local with
Barossa Clothing Co.

shop local
and support
local jobs

As a business in this current climate, it has become a very difficult time to navigate. Where the environment is changing daily, people are looking for stable and accurate information.

Shop Local is a simple concept focussed on highlighting our local businesses and their staff. With continued support from our community, we can all will assist in keeping their doors open and products and services available.,

With swift changes to the everyday operations and offerings across all industries, each business is needing to adapt in unique ways to both continue to operate and provide both safe and convenient options for their customers..

Barossa Clothing Co

>> Geraldene Schmidt, Barossa Clothing Co.

Given the current climate, what ways have you adapted your business?

And what do you currently offer?

Our trading hours have changed to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

We now do a lot more of our own manu-facturing of clothes.

Tell us the story of your business?

Who are the people behind your business, what makes you proud to be a business owner?

I have had the business for 25 years.

The beautiful family of customers make me proud – word of mouth.

The praise from the tourists – having pants hemmed straight away from store purchases.

In your opinion, why is it important now more than ever for locals to shop in the Barossa?

The amount of customers that don’t even look locally – one day will realise that small shops won’t be open.

If it’s not on the shelf, I can usually get it in for you.

How does your business benefit the community?

Providing $8 t-shirts in all colours for sports days, fast alterations plus an amazing amount of stock.

What do you pride yourself on?

What separates your business from all of the others?

We alter things bought from our store straight away, especially tracky pants.

contact details

phone

08 8562 1864

open

Monday – Friday 9am – 4pm

Saturday 9am – 12 noon

Sunday Closed

Address

43 Murray Street, Nuriootpa

Connect with us

Facebook-f Instagram
Get Directions

Find us on map

More local news:

Amanti Pizza
Barossa Chateau and Lyndoch Hill
Nuriootpa Chicken Centre
Angaston Motors

Follow us on Instagram @barossaleader

Since 1918 The Leader has been the leading source of local news in the Barossa Valley, South Australia.

© 2020 Leader Newspapers Pty. Ltd.