Barossa churches are giving the ring around

Places of worship may be closed due to COVID-19, but that hasn’t stopped the bells of the Barossa from echoing through the valley every Sunday morning.

It’s a tradition that has uplifted the hearts for generations and Moculta’s Sandra Howard thought why should it stop now?

What followed was a conversation with Barossa historian and Nuriootpa’s St. Petri Lutheran Church bell ringer, Luke Rothe.

“Luke said our forebears would never have envisaged we would not be allowed to gather for worship in our churches and that’s why we thought hang on a minute, we can still ring the bells!” said Sandra.

“Barossa church bells should still ring out on Sunday morning as an audible reminder of our Christian faith and hope and the need for prayer in these trying times.”

Luke made sure St. Petri’s bells rang out that first Sunday of church closures while Sandra called on her church minister, Pastor Rob Borgas, Angaston Lutheran Parish to help spread the word.

“We were doing a bit of a ring around to get the ring around happening!” laughed Sandra.

Pastor Rob has since emailed his church colleagues, advising that the bells at Gnadenberg and Gruenberg would be rung at 10 a.m. each Sunday and asking if others would like to join in.

“They’ve all received the message and many are doing it,” Pastor Rob said.

“Even though the church doors are closed now due to the pandemic, people will still hear the bells ringing and it reminds them worship is still on.

“Most of us have online services now, so people can go to either live-streamed, interactive Zoom services or they can click onto a link on a website.”

Among the emailed responses, Pastor Rob received, was one from local lay preacher, Gerhard Ruediger who is looking forward to hearing the peal of bells ring throughout the valley.

“As a Christian from Germany, I have always been missing the ringing of the church bells on Sunday morning, “ he wrote.

“Just let them ring for some time, at least 5 minutes before the respective online worship time…. At least it tells the locals that we, as a church, are not going to hibernate!”

Pastor Rob said other church denominations are encouraged to join the chorus of bells and maintain the age old tradition during these trying times.

“It’s something people have always had, living in a rural society, in villages and towns …This practice will remind people that God is still with us, even though we cannot worship him like we used to for

now.”

Father Steven deKleer couldn’t agree more, stating Barossa’s Anglican churches will “joyfully join” the choir of bells.

“I think it’s a lovely idea,” he said.

“We are already ringing the bells on a Friday morning at 8 a.m. to call our community to pause for prayer…the Covid-19 prayer we published in The Leader.”