As a business in this current climate, it has become a very difficult time to navigate. Where the environment is changing daily, people are looking for stable and accurate information.
Shop Local is a simple concept focussed on highlighting our local businesses and their staff. With continued support from our community, we can all will assist in keeping their doors open and products and services available.,
With swift changes to the everyday operations and offerings across all industries, each business is needing to adapt in unique ways to both continue to operate and provide both safe and convenient options for their customers..
Our business had a brief closure at the height of SA’s health challenges but re-opened promptly with the support of Jobkeeper and a very willing team of employees.
Some of the projects consuming our time include major cleaning and maintenance to all areas of the properties, and a major improvement to the kitchen garden with raised beds and extended growing ability.
More product is now available and more convenient product selections have been delivered to clients.
Having the kitchen operational meant we were able to offer local and other SA clients ready to eat, take-away food options during this same time.
Although much smaller service, it too was successful and greatly appreciated by recipients.
We are a family owned group of businesses, having begun our tourism activities 25 years ago in 1995 with B&B’s, tours, and all manner of hospitality services.
Mandy and Mark Creed are the principals but have always had the support of family and friends in the long business history.
We purchased Lyndoch Hill early 2008 (12 years) and Barossa Chateau late 2011 (9 years) we are only the second owners of these two iconic properties.
We have always valued the incredible privilege of living in the Barossa, but then being able to grow a business, work in our own town, and play an important economic part in the community, helping to showcase and share the love of the region has been unbelievably rewarding.
We have been able to contribute back to community in so many ways, and we know we made a positive difference in a few lives over these years.
Businesses like our own went from having a vibrant, buzzing and bustling operation in March to having zero clients, zero income, and mounting expenses and debt overnight.
Some local businesses have closed forever, some are juggling their world to survive and some are just weathering the challenge and waiting for the times to improve to surge back again.
Individuals in our community can make a huge difference to their local businesses with small gestures.
Go to your cellar door and buy a bottle. Stop at your coffee shop, or bakery for a treat.
Buy a few little luxuries from your local retailer instead of saving a few cents or dollars in a larger corporate outlet.
Shopping locally helps small businesses pay their bills, employ staff, support their family, and its your local businesses who donate locally.
Our own business has contributed to Barossa in so many ways.
Like almost all other small business we donate to community groups, volunteer groups and industry through a range of entities and types of requests, individually, and collaboratively with other businesses.
We’ve operated employment and training programmes for disadvantaged and long term unemployed community, delivered major events to support individuals and groups, and we offer reliable and continued support specifically to the southern Barossa area.
Integrity is the core value of our business and our family.
Throughout our time in this incredible property we’ve maintained a commitment in our restaurant to source regional, seasonal, and ethical produce regardless of cost and the recognition of our patrons.
Our property and facilities are a refuge in one of the most beautiful locations in SA not only surrounded by the Barossa’s famous vineyards but the property is a 25 acre garden with 30,000 roses and thousands more tress shrubs and bulbs.
Lyndoch Hill and Barossa Chateau provide a range of services from the freedom to explore gardens with no charge through to luxury accommodation.
It’s a one stop shop where our visitors can choose from a wide range of things to see and do.
1221 Barossa Valley Way, Lyndoch