Barossa Arts Festival opening night

Last Thursday artists, community members and Barossa Arts Festival Volunteers gathered at Rosenvale Vineyards, Nuriootpa to kick off the Barossa Arts Festival which began on Friday and runs till April 30.

The night featured three Jazz dancers, live music by Cloudy Davey plus drinks and finger food.

During the month of April there will be over 60 artists, across 40 venues with over 20 art workshops, scattered amongst eight different towns in the Barossa and Light regions.

An initiative led by Karen Nickels, is aimed to raise the profile of S.A artists by giving them a platform to showcase their talents, partnering with regional businesses such as winery cellar doors, restaurants, cafes and art galleries.