Barossa a top town contender

A collaborative initiative between The Barossa Council and Tourism Barossa has positioned the Barossa as a prominent contender in the Tourism Industry Council of South Australia’s Top Town Awards with numerous towns up for contention.

The Top Tourism Town programme is designed to recognise towns in South Australia that offer amazing visitor experiences and demonstrate a strong commitment to encouraging tourism and increasing visitation to their destination.

The Barossa Council’s Manager Tourism Services, Ms Jo Seabrook and Tourism Barossa’s Regional Tourism Manager, Ms Cathy Wills saw the Awards as an incredible opportunity to support and promote the growing tourism offering in specific towns and showcase the diversity of experiences on offer in the Barossa, with three awards including Top Tourism Town (population over 5,000 people), Small Tourism Town (population below 5,000) and Voter’s Choice award on offer.

“The Barossa Council is excited to support the SA Top Tourism Town initiative to facilitate six entries for The Barossa Council region including Angaston, Nuriootpa, Tanunda, Lyndoch, Williamstown and Eden Valley,” said Jo Seabrook.

“Our townships all have amazing and diverse visitor experiences and each with their own unique charm and character.

“We are proud to have been able to work collaboratively with both Tourism Barossa and representatives from each of the towns to enter into the Awards.

“Not only have we been able to showcase our beautiful towns through this programme, but the content developed, which includes video, editorial and itineraries, will also be able to be used in other marketing and promotion, aligning perfectly with our new ‘Villages, Townships and Trails project’”.

“This project will show us working with the townships and villages even more closely to develop both online and hard copy collateral supporting visitation and dispersal throughout the entire Barossa region.”

Regional Tourism Manager, Ms Cathy Wills said “As the Tourism Barossa team has been working with the Barossa Visitor Centre and town groups to finesse their submissions, it’s been an excellent reminder of how much individual towns in our region have to offer – such incredible depth and richness of tourism experiences.

“A guest could happily spend three to four days exploring each town and their immediate surrounds. “This is a great opportunity for Barossa residents to familiarise themselves and rediscover what’s on offer in their own backyard.

“I encourage our Barossa community to look at each itinerary (on the voting site) for the eight towns and think about how you can incorporate these ideas the next time you are hosting guests/visitors and make the most of the Barossa.”

In addition to Angaston, Eden Valley, Lyndoch, Nuriootpa, Tanunda and Williamstown, the townships of Greenock and Marananga have also been announced as finalists.

Members of the community and visitors are being encouraged to vote for their favourite Barossa town throughout the month of April.

You can vote for your favourite town via