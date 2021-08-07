Community Op Shop staff in Tanunda were overwelmed with the large amount of donations dropped at the collection bin during the state’s 7-day lockdown which forced the shop to close it’s doors.

“It is so wonderful though, we are very supported and get lots of donations,” Manager, Ms Karen Nourse said.

“It was just the lockdown period that was stressful because we knew no one was going to be on the premises.”

The day before the lockdown, Ms Nourse said four staff members came to the shop to pack up and do what needed to be done in preperation for the lockdown.

“But when we came in that day we found that there were people rushing in to drop donations,” Ms Nourse told The Leader.

“We knew we might get inundated so we placed a sign up alerting the community to hold off on dropping donations in whilst the lockdown was in place.

“That same day we even had a lady arrive with two garbage bags full.

“There was just so much to sort through already.”

Whilst sorting through multiple bags was a hard task, volunteers at Community Helpers thanked customers for their kind donations.

“It was really great,” Ms Nourse said.

“During the lockdown it was obviously the ideal time to have a wardrobe clean out.

“I think we all do it.”

During the end of last week, volunteers worked tirelessly to sort through the lockdown donations.

“We got it all done and managed to give the shop an extra clean to give our customers extra peace of mind.”

Since restrictions have been in place, the staff have adapted well to wearing a mask.

“We all have to do it to keep the community safe,” Ms Nourse said.

“Other than the glasses fogging up, it has been an easy process.

“Sometimes when you are working out the back doing physical work it can be quite hard to breathe.

“We have a great bunch of staff and customers who have been supportive.”

Ms Nourse encouraged the public to continue to donate.

“It was only through the period of lockdown which was a challenging time.

“But it feels great to be back.”