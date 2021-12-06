Ava’s wish granted after fight of her life

To look at Megan and Shawn Noack’s confident, witty daughter, Ava, you would never guess what the Roseworthy five year old has been through.

Playing happily in the cubby recently gifted to her by the Barossa Valley Branch of Make-A-Wish, it’s hard to believe that just a couple of years ago, Ava faced the fight of her life after being diagnosed with a Wilms tumor, a rare form of kidney cancer.

“Ava was 16 months old when she was diagnosed,” said Megan, a 44 year old cleaning supervisor at Roseworthy College, who first noticed something was amiss with her daughter after a school presentation night for one of her older children.

“I was changing Ava and getting her ready for bed, and that’s when I noticed a lump sticking out of her stomach. It was quite hard. I just freaked out.”

The lump had not been there when she’d bathed Ava earlier that evening, and was worrying enough that she took Ava straight to the hospital the next morning.

It was a good thing she did, as in the space of a just few days, Ava was admitted to the Michael Rice Centre Ward at the Women’s and Children’s Hospital for urgent treatment for stage four cancer that had spread to her lungs and lymph nodes from a kidney tumour that had grown to the size of a small football.

“Everyone says, I don’t know how you did it. Well, you don’t have a choice,” said Megan.

“People say, how do you cope? You don’t get a choice. That’s my baby, you have to survive. Game on mode, I had to do whatever I could for her.”

For the next month, Ava stayed in the Michael Rice Ward, fighting an almighty battle to get well again.

Shawn supported the family while Megan gave up work, and Ava’s two older siblings, Maddy, now 18, and Denzel, 15, despite having their world turned upside down, bravely continued as best they could.

Fortunately, Ava responded to the intense treatment, and eventually had the tumour and kidney removed.

By July, 2018 she was given the all clear.

“In total, I think Ava has had something like 30 CT scans, and been under anaesthetic 40 times before she was three,” said Megan.

“She’s had her fair share, that’s for sure. She is so resilient.”

Whilst Ava was having treatment, Make-a-Wish Australia reached out to the family and donated a basket of toys and a quilt, but explained they were unable to grant wishes for under three year olds.

They did not forget her though, and ensured that Ava did eventually receive a wish, which was granted in August this year just after her fifth birthday, with the delivery of a butterfly themed cubby house.

Much to Ava’s delight, Barossa Valley branch volunteers, Heidi Helbig and Amanda Noack dressed up as Ava’s favourite character, Rapunzel for the big reveal.

“She absolutely loves it,” said Megan.

“She plays on it every day, even if it was raining she would still go in it if I let her.”

In Megan’s words, she and Shawn have “won the lotto” having Ava conquer cancer, and while the kindergartner still needs regular check-ups and careful monitoring of her remaining kidney, the experience of the last few years has given them a new perspective on life.

“Don’t take anything for granted. Don’t sweat the small stuff,” said Megan.

“I always say to my kids, think glass half full, because there are people out there who really do have it half empty.

“I got to bring my child home.”