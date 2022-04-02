AUSTRALIA’S BEST

Jumping with joy is the team from Barossa Mitre 10 after they were announced as the 2021 National Store of the Year at a virtual presentation last Wednesday.

Last year, Barossa Mitre 10 claimed two Independent Hardware Group SA/NT Awards of Excellence, which put the store in the running for the National Award.

Barossa Mitre 10 Business Manager, Craig Dodman told The Leader it feels fantastic to win the award and it’s all thanks to the team.

“I am really happy for them,” he said.

“In the last two years they have worked so hard to keep up with all the COVID regulations and store stock.

“We are just so proud to be recognised as a leader in retail and trade standards and being able to provide ranges and initiatives to improve the overall customer experience.”

Although receiving an award is enjoyable, Craig said it’s more about the people.

“If we didn’t win it, they have still done a great job,” he added.

“But it’s great to get that recognition.

“I am also proud of Paint Department Supervisor, Graham Stocker and Mitre 10 Business Development Manager, Mick Shaw for their fantastic leadership.”

For the people of the Barossa, Craig said it is a pretty special honour to be recognised nationally.

“To know that we are the best Mitre 10 in Australia is a great feeling,” he added.

“You never aim for the awards; you just do your best each year.

“The team do a great job day in and day out.”