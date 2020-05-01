ANZAC tributes at home

It was a dawn that blushed as red as the poppies of remembrance.

Candles flickered gently in the still morning air as the sombre notes of The Last Post echoed through the streets, either broadcast by radio or by a talented few who performed from their doorsteps.

From families clad in dressing gowns to smartly dressed veterans, each household chose to mark ANZAC Day this year in their own special way.

It felt more personal; quiet moments of reflection, shared only by those closest to us in our homes and on our own street.

“I hope it continues,” said Peter Feist, remarking on the moving simplicity of the driveway vigil, as he checked the Australian flag at the Angaston War Memorial was flying proudly on Saturday morning, despite there being no crowds to see it.

Standing in the driveway at dawn could yet become another common way for Australians to pay their respects on ANZAC Day in years to come.

Jason Gardham and his Penrice neighbours, Mark and Susanna Brown, Rebecca Lythgow and Matthew Wegener, stood out on the street, faces tilted towards the rosy sunrise, as they listened to an ANZAC Day broadcast on the radio.

They would usually walk to the Angaston War Memorial at dawn, but with services cancelled this year, they felt it important to pay respects at home.

“I’m glad so many people have made the effort this morning,” Jason said.

“So many people have given so much, it’s just to do something to honour their memory for what they’ve done for all of us.

“The sunrise was perfect, that red fiery glow at the exact right moment… It was beautiful.”