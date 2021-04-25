ANZAC Day commemorations 2021

Nuriootpa

No public service.

‘Light up the Dawn’ initiative encouraged by lighting a candle at home and tuning into the Dawn Service broadcast.

Members of the public are invited to attend the memorial later in the day to lay a wreath, respecting social distancing requirements.

Tanunda

Public service at 6.15 a.m. at the Garden of Remembrance, corner of Murray and Bridge Street, followed by Gunfire Breakfast at The RSL Hut, Bilyara Road.

March from Tanunda Post office to the Soldiers’ Memorial Hall. Muster at 10.30 a.m., step off at 10.40 a.m.

Memorial service at the Soldiers’ Memorial Hall at 11 a.m.

Luncheon at The Hut following the service will be for RSL members and invited guests only.

Mount Pleasant

Public service at 6.15 a.m. at the Soldiers’ Memorial Hall, Melrose Street.

Breakfast to follow and memorabilia display inside the hall.

Angaston

Public service at 6 a.m. at the Angaston War Memorial, corner of Penrice Road and Murray Street, conducted by Chaplain Tim Hodgson RAAF and Pastor Rob Morgan.

Angaston & District Lions Club will provide coffee and the Angaston CWA will provide biscuits.

Gawler

No public service or march.

‘Light up the Dawn’ initiative encouraged.

Kapunda

Public service at 6.30 a.m. at the Kapunda Cenotaph, corner of Mildred Street and Clare Road.

Robertstown

Public service at 9 a.m. at the Robertstown War Memorial, Commercial Street. Will include the unveiling of the Aboriginal Soldiers’ Monument.

A free barbecue will follow.

Eudunda

Public service at 6.15 a.m. at the Eudunda War Memorial, Gunn Street.

Williamstown

Public service at 6.30 a.m. at the Williamstown RSL Memorial, Memorial Drive.

Preceded by a march-in by current and ex-service personnel and next of kin.

Sedan

Public service at 9 a.m. at the Sedan War Memorial, corner of Bank Road and Angaston-Swan Reach Road.

No breakfast, regular church service to follow.

Sanderston

Public service at 6.30 a.m. at Sanderston War Memorial, Angas Valley Road.

Breakfast to follow at Angas Valley Tennis Club.

Tarlee

Public service at 9.30 a.m. at the Tarlee War Memorial.

Will be followed by the official unveiling of a memorial dedicated to Lone Pine at 10.15 a.m.

Freeling

No public service.

‘Light up the Dawn’ initiative encouraged.

Swan Reach

Public service at 6.30 a.m. at the Swan Reach Memorial, corner of Victoria Street and Hesse Hill Road.

Breakfast to follow at 7.30 a.m. hosted by the Swan Reach Bowls Club.

COVID safe protocols in place where applicable



